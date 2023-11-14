EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

EAM Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gifts cricket bat signed by Virat Kohli to UK PM Rishi Sunak. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, is currently on a five-day official visit to the United Kingdom. He arrived in Britain on November 11 and will be there till November 15.