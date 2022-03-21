Lakshya Sen journey: Top 5 things to know about the Indian badminton sensation

Hailing from the Almora district in Uttarakhand, Lakshya Sen is on the rise, and the good thing is that he's just 20, so there's a lot more that Indian badminton fans will look up to. The youngster recently won the silver medal at the prestigious All England Open after going down to world no. 1 Viktor Axelsen.

Despite falling short at the final hurdle, Sen was lauded by various celebrities and politicians, from PM Modi to Rahul Gandhi, and Sachin Tendulkar to Abhinav Bindra as well. In this article, we will take a look at five things you must about Lakshya Sen, the badminton sensation on the rise.