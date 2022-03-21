Lakshya Sen journey: Top 5 things to know about the Indian badminton sensation

India's rising badminton star Lakshya Sen recently won the silver medal at the All England Open and had defeated world no. 1, Viktor Axelsen earlier.
Hailing from the Almora district in Uttarakhand, Lakshya Sen is on the rise, and the good thing is that he's just 20, so there's a lot more that Indian badminton fans will look up to. The youngster recently won the silver medal at the prestigious All England Open after going down to world no. 1 Viktor Axelsen.
Despite falling short at the final hurdle, Sen was lauded by various celebrities and politicians, from PM Modi to Rahul Gandhi, and Sachin Tendulkar to Abhinav Bindra as well. In this article, we will take a look at five things you must about Lakshya Sen, the badminton sensation on the rise.
1. Lakshya Sen - Early setback
Did you know, Lakshya Sen was not selected for the Indian badminton team earlier, as he lost in the first round of selection trials in August 2021. As per reports, his performances were below-par due to him being infected from a stomach bug.
2. Training with Viktor Axelsen
After being dejected by the setback, Lakshya Sen was invited by Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen to train alongside him in Dubai. He benefitted immensely from the experience of playing alongside the Dane.
3. Lakshya Sen: The rise
That would prove to be a game-changing moment for Lakshya, as he was able to improve his game immensely and win the bronze medal at World Badminton Championship. He would also go on to clinch the title at India Open, before beating Axelsen himself in the German Open semifinal recently.
4. Lakshya Sen: Dream run at All England Open
In his most recent achievement, Lakshya became the fifth Indian player to reach the final of the All England Badminton Open, where he was beaten by Axelsen. The former world junior no. 1, was praised by personalities such as PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Tendulkar and Olympic gold-medalist Abhinav Bindra as well.
5. Lakshya Sen will soon break into top 10 of BWF world rankings
After becoming the youngest Indian player to play in the final of the prestigious All England badminton event, Sen will reportedly break into the top 10 of BWF rankings soon, when the latest rankings will be made public.