All England Open 2022: Lakshya Sen becomes 1st Indian in 21 years to reach the men's singles FINAL - Here are others

Lakshya Sen has joined an elite and rare list of Indian shuttlers to make the final of the prestigious event.

Surely India used to root for Srikanth Kidambi or Sai Praneeth or even Prannoy HS and Parupalli Kashyap, however, currently the hot favourite Indian shuttler has to be the young Lakshya Sen, who has been doing wonders in the field of badminton.

The 20-year-old has continued his rapid rise in the Badminton world as he reached the final of the ongoing 2022 All England Open Championship by defeating defending champion Lee Zii Jia from Malaysia in the semi-final.

By virtue of his achievement, Sen has become the fifth Indian (fourth male) ever to reach the final of the All-England Open. In fact, Sen has become only the first Indian man to reach the final of the All England Open 2021 in 21 years.

