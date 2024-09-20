Twitter
HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs BAN: Jasprit Bumrah joins elite company, becomes sixth Indian pacer to...

India dominated the first Test against Bangladesh, bowling them out for 149 runs in response to 376.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 08:41 PM IST

IND vs BAN: Jasprit Bumrah joins elite company, becomes sixth Indian pacer to...
Courtesy: X @BCCI
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has made history by becoming the 10th Indian bowler and the sixth pacer from the country to achieve 400 wickets across all formats in international cricket. This remarkable milestone was reached on Day 2 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh in Chennai.

During the match, Bumrah claimed his 400th victim at the highest level when he dismissed Bangladesh cricketer Hasan Mahmud. Bumrah's exceptional performance continued as he took three wickets in the first two sessions on Friday. His first over saw him sending back Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam, followed by dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmud in the second session.

Since making his Test debut in 2018, Jasprit Bumrah has shown significant growth in red-ball cricket, establishing himself as a key player in the Indian team.

In the same match, India managed to dismiss Bangladesh for a mere 149 runs in their first innings, trailing behind India by a substantial 227 runs on the second day of the opening Test on September 20. Despite facing 47.1 overs, Bangladesh struggled against India's bowlers and were bowled out in the post-tea session.

