PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today, to unveil major initiatives for...

During the event, the Prime Minister will distribute certificates and provide loans to beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma scheme, marking a significant step in empowering artisans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Maharashtra's Wardha district on September 20, today to participate in the National PM Vishwakarma Programme and lay the foundation stone for the PM MITRA Park in Amravati. At around 11:30 AM, he will take part in the National PM Vishwakarma Programme, celebrating one year of progress under this initiative.

During the event, the Prime Minister will distribute certificates and provide loans to beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma scheme, marking a significant step in empowering artisans. He will offer credit to 18 beneficiaries, each representing a different trade under the scheme. In recognition of their contributions, a commemorative stamp will be released, symbolizing the success of the initiative.

In a further effort to promote women entrepreneurship, PM Modi will launch the "Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar Women Start-Up Scheme." This program will provide financial assistance of up to ₹25 lakh to women-led startups in Maharashtra, with 25% of the funds specifically reserved for women from backward classes and economically weaker sections. The scheme aims to promote self-reliance and economic independence among women entrepreneurs.