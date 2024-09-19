Education

Meet Indian man, who got hired whopping Rs 12000000 crore salary job, not from IIT, IIM he is...

Abhijeet received a Rs 1.2 crore offer from Amazon, and according to his LinkedIn profile, he now works as a software engineer in Dublin, Ireland.

Although record-breaking salary packages exceeding Rs 1 crore are often associated with students from elite institutions like IITs and IIMs, Abhijeet Dwivedi from IIIT Lucknow made waves by securing the highest-paying job offer in the institute’s history in 2022. Abhijeet received a Rs 1.2 crore offer from Amazon, and according to his LinkedIn profile, he now works as a software engineer in Dublin, Ireland. Before achieving this milestone, he gained experience interning as a software engineer at companies such as Upstox and Trifacta. In his final year of BTech in Information Technology at IIIT, Abhijeet landed the offer from Amazon. Reflecting on his journey, he shared valuable insights into his preparation and the key elements behind his success, noting that it wasn't just technical skills but also his soft skills that played a crucial role. While preparing for placement rounds, Abhijeet concentrated on improving soft skills like communication and body language, which he believes are just as important as technical expertise. He also stressed the significance of building relationships with senior peers to stay informed about upcoming opportunities and receive advice for excelling in job interviews.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.