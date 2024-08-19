Uttarakhand Bus Stand Rape: Five Held After Girl Gang-Raped In A Bus At Dehradun ISBT

Five held after girl gang-raped in bus at Dehradun bus stand. The incident occurred on August 12 at the bus stand, but the complaint was filed on August 24. Among the 5 arrested is Dhamendra Kumar, the driver of the bus used in the incident, and Devendra is the conductor Ravi Kumar and Rajpal are drivers of other buses, while Sonkar is a cashier at the Uttarakhand Roadways bus stand. The incident came to light when the Dehradun Child Welfare Committee was notified about a 16-17-year-old girl sitting alone on a bench at ISBT’s platform 12 late on August 12. During counseling, the girl informed about the rape, after which CWC filed a police complaint and the suspects were arrested. As per police, the girl told them she is an orphan and that she is a resident of Punjab.