Kolkata Doctor Murder Protesting Doctors To Provide OPD Services Outside Health Ministry Office

Doctors announce unique 'OPD' protest against the rape and murder case in Kolkata Hospital. Starting today, doctors of AIIMS and other Delhi hospitals will hold a unique protest against the Kolkata rape-murder case. The medics will protest by providing OPD services on the road in front of the Union Health Ministry office in Delhi. However, a press release has clarified that emergency services will continue as before at hospitals. Furthermore, the RDA requested the govt to provide necessary arrangements for the outpatient services. Earlier, a 24-hour nationwide strike was called by the IMA that ended on Sunday at 6 am. Protesting doctors are demanding justice and urgent reforms, including the implementation of a central law to protect healthcare professionals from workplace violence.