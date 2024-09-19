IND vs BAN, 1st Test: R Ashwin joins Ravindra Jadeja in elite club, becomes second cricketer to....

Ashwin achieved an incredible milestone on the first day of the Test match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai on Thursday.

On September 19, World No. 1 Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming only the second cricketer in the world to score 1000 runs and take 100 wickets in the World Test Championship. The 38-year-old Chennai-based cricketer, currently playing in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, reached the 1000-run mark by crossing 52 runs in India's first inning.

Ashwin, who already has 174 wickets in the World Test Championship, joined the exclusive club alongside World No. 1 Test all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was the first cricketer to achieve this feat earlier this year during a Test match between India and England in Ranchi.

While 11 bowlers have dismissed more than 100 batters in WTC history, only Jadeja and Ashwin have managed to score 1000 runs as well. In the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh, Ashwin has the opportunity to surpass Australian spinner Nathan Lyon's record of most wickets in WTC. He needs 14 wickets to surpass Lyon's tally of 187 and become the all-time leading wicket-taker in WTC history.

Furthermore, if Ashwin can secure at least one five-wicket haul in the current series, he will become the first player in WTC history to dismiss five or more batters in an inning 11 times. With 516 wickets in the five-day format of the game, Ashwin is on the verge of breaking former West Indies pacer Courtney Walsh's record of 519 wickets. By claiming a total of 15 wickets in the series, he will surpass Lyon (530) and become the seventh leading wicket-taker in the five-day format of the game.

Also read| India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1: R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja take IND to 339/6 at stumps in Chennai