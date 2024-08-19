Search icon
Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata doctor's autopsy reveals details of injuries, sexual assault. Victim's Autopsy Report. 14 injuries were found on victim's head, face, neck, arms, and genitals. The report suggested potential sexual assault, showing signs of forceful penetration. 'White, thick, viscid liquid' was found in the victim's genitalia. Report also mentioned hemorrhaging in lungs and blood clots in the body. The cause of death was classified as 'homicide,' resulting from 'manual strangulation combined with smothering'. Tragic death of a postgraduate trainee doctor in a hospital seminar room on August 9 has sent shockwaves across the country. The horrific crime sparked outrage, leading to strikes and protests by doctors and nurses across West Bengal and India.

