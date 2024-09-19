Personal Finance

ITR filing: Haven’t received your income tax refund yet? Here’s what you should do

While the income tax department has improved the refund process over the years, delays can still happen. If your ITR refund is delayed, here are some steps you can take to speed up the process and ensure your refund reaches you smoothly.

As the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for the assessment year (AY) 2024-25 passed on July 31, many taxpayers are now eagerly awaiting their refunds. While the income tax department has improved the refund process over the years, delays can still happen. If your ITR refund is delayed, here are some steps you can take to speed up the process and ensure your refund reaches you smoothly. Check Your ITR Status Begin by checking the status of your ITR on the income tax department’s e-filing portal. Follow these steps: Log in to the portal with your credentials.

Navigate to ‘View Returns/Forms.’

Select ‘Income Tax Returns’ and click on the acknowledgement number to see the status. The status will indicate whether your return has been processed, is pending, or if there are any issues. If it shows “Processed with No Demand No Refund,” it means no refund is due. Verify Your Bank Account Ensure that the bank account linked to your ITR is valid, active, and pre-validated on the e-filing portal. Refunds are credited only to pre-validated bank accounts associated with your PAN. If there's an issue, update and validate your bank account details right away. Check for Errors in Your ITR If your refund is stuck, there may be errors in your filed ITR. Common issues include incorrect bank details, mismatches in TDS/TCS or advance tax data, or errors in income declaration. You can correct these by filing a revised return under Section 139(5) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Respond to Any Notices or Queries The income tax department may have sent you a notice or query related to your ITR. Check your registered email and the e-filing portal for any communications. If you've received a notice under Section 143(1) or any other section, respond promptly with the required information or clarification. Verify Your ITR Your ITR needs to be verified for the filing process to be complete. If you haven’t done so, the department won’t process your return or issue a refund. Verification can be done online through Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or by sending a signed physical copy (ITR-V) to CPC, Bengaluru. Raise a Grievance If your refund is still stuck after taking these steps, you can raise a grievance on the e-filing portal: Go to the ‘e-Nivaran’ section on the portal.

Select ‘Submit Grievance’ and choose ‘Refund related’ as the category.

Provide all necessary details and submit your complaint. The income tax department will review and address the issue. Contact the CPC You can also contact the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) in Bengaluru, which handles the processing of ITRs and refunds. Reach out via the helpline number on the e-filing portal or by sending an email to the designated CPC email address. Wait for the Refund Release Even after taking all necessary steps, refunds may take time due to high volumes or internal processing delays. Typically, refunds are processed within a few weeks of your ITR being processed, but during peak filing periods, it can take longer.

