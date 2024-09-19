ITR filing: Haven’t received your income tax refund yet? Here’s what you should do

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Discover Stainless France, the Leading Supplier of Cobalt Chrome

Kritika Kamra says men should take responsibility for fighting sexism: 'There's a thin line between...'

India dismisses Khalistani terrorist Pannun's US lawsuit over assassination attempt, calls it…

IND vs BAN, 1st Test: R Ashwin joins Ravindra Jadeja in elite club, becomes second cricketer to....

More trouble for ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh, Bengal medical body now...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Discover Stainless France, the Leading Supplier of Cobalt Chrome

Discover Stainless France, the Leading Supplier of Cobalt Chrome

Kritika Kamra says men should take responsibility for fighting sexism: 'There's a thin line between...'

Kritika Kamra says men should take responsibility for fighting sexism: 'There's a thin line between...'

India dismisses Khalistani terrorist Pannun's US lawsuit over assassination attempt, calls it…

India dismisses Khalistani terrorist Pannun's US lawsuit over assassination attempt, calls it…

10 animals that love winter

10 animals that love winter

10 must-try local dishes in Himachal Pradesh

10 must-try local dishes in Himachal Pradesh

8 animals that can live without water for years

8 animals that can live without water for years

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

From Simlipal National Park to Mahendragiri: Top 6 hidden gems to discover in Odisha

From Simlipal National Park to Mahendragiri: Top 6 hidden gems to discover in Odisha

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Agatha All Along review: Kathryn Hahn's wizardry saves oft-fun Marvel show from becoming a tame Wandavision-Loki echo

Agatha All Along review: Kathryn Hahn's wizardry saves oft-fun Marvel show from becoming a tame Wandavision-Loki echo

Remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films made this man superstar; now earns more than SRK, Salman, Aamir; his net worth is...

Remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films made this man superstar; now earns more than SRK, Salman, Aamir; his net worth is...

Suriya, Bobby Deol-starrer Kanguva gets new release date, averts clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

Suriya, Bobby Deol-starrer Kanguva gets new release date, averts clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

ITR filing: Haven’t received your income tax refund yet? Here’s what you should do

While the income tax department has improved the refund process over the years, delays can still happen. If your ITR refund is delayed, here are some steps you can take to speed up the process and ensure your refund reaches you smoothly.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 06:33 PM IST

ITR filing: Haven’t received your income tax refund yet? Here’s what you should do
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

As the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) for the assessment year (AY) 2024-25 passed on July 31, many taxpayers are now eagerly awaiting their refunds. While the income tax department has improved the refund process over the years, delays can still happen. If your ITR refund is delayed, here are some steps you can take to speed up the process and ensure your refund reaches you smoothly.

  1. Check Your ITR StatusBegin by checking the status of your ITR on the income tax department’s e-filing portal. Follow these steps:
    • Log in to the portal with your credentials.
    • Navigate to ‘View Returns/Forms.’
    • Select ‘Income Tax Returns’ and click on the acknowledgement number to see the status.
  2. The status will indicate whether your return has been processed, is pending, or if there are any issues. If it shows “Processed with No Demand No Refund,” it means no refund is due.
  3. Verify Your Bank AccountEnsure that the bank account linked to your ITR is valid, active, and pre-validated on the e-filing portal. Refunds are credited only to pre-validated bank accounts associated with your PAN. If there's an issue, update and validate your bank account details right away.
  4. Check for Errors in Your ITRIf your refund is stuck, there may be errors in your filed ITR. Common issues include incorrect bank details, mismatches in TDS/TCS or advance tax data, or errors in income declaration. You can correct these by filing a revised return under Section 139(5) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
  5. Respond to Any Notices or QueriesThe income tax department may have sent you a notice or query related to your ITR. Check your registered email and the e-filing portal for any communications. If you've received a notice under Section 143(1) or any other section, respond promptly with the required information or clarification.
  6. Verify Your ITRYour ITR needs to be verified for the filing process to be complete. If you haven’t done so, the department won’t process your return or issue a refund. Verification can be done online through Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or by sending a signed physical copy (ITR-V) to CPC, Bengaluru.
  7. Raise a GrievanceIf your refund is still stuck after taking these steps, you can raise a grievance on the e-filing portal:
    • Go to the ‘e-Nivaran’ section on the portal.
    • Select ‘Submit Grievance’ and choose ‘Refund related’ as the category.
    • Provide all necessary details and submit your complaint.
  8. The income tax department will review and address the issue.
  9. Contact the CPCYou can also contact the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) in Bengaluru, which handles the processing of ITRs and refunds. Reach out via the helpline number on the e-filing portal or by sending an email to the designated CPC email address.
  10. Wait for the Refund ReleaseEven after taking all necessary steps, refunds may take time due to high volumes or internal processing delays. Typically, refunds are processed within a few weeks of your ITR being processed, but during peak filing periods, it can take longer.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Chennai

IND vs BAN 1st Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Chennai

Jio users report network outage across country, confirms Downdetector

Jio users report network outage across country, confirms Downdetector

'Usko dekh...': Rishabh Pant during war of words with Liton Das during Ind vs Ban test

'Usko dekh...': Rishabh Pant during war of words with Liton Das during Ind vs Ban test

Meet actress who worked with Aamir, Sanjay Dutt, one decision ruined her career, quit acting, is now going viral for..

Meet actress who worked with Aamir, Sanjay Dutt, one decision ruined her career, quit acting, is now going viral for..

Men in this Indian village have two wives, living under one roof due to…

Men in this Indian village have two wives, living under one roof due to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

From Simlipal National Park to Mahendragiri: Top 6 hidden gems to discover in Odisha

From Simlipal National Park to Mahendragiri: Top 6 hidden gems to discover in Odisha

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement