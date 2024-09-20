'Linking me with...': Urvashi Rautela dating star India cricketer Rishabh Pant? Actress finally breaks silence

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has worked in many films, walked in fashion shows, and enjoys hefty following on social media, however, she is often always in the news for dating rumours with star India cricketer Rishabh Pant. Now, in an interview, Urvashi Rautela has addressed these rumours and also opened up about how they affect her life.

Urvashi Rautela told NDTV, "Regarding the persistent rumours linking me with RP (Rishabh Pant), I want to clarify that these memes and rumours are unfounded. I prefer to keep my personal life private. My focus remains on my career and the work I am passionate about. It’s important to address such matters with transparency and to concentrate on the truth rather than speculation. I don’t understand why meme material pages get super excited."

Speaking about how these rumours affect her personal life, Urvashi Rautela said, "Dealing with constant scrutiny and unfounded rumours about my personal life can be challenging. I handle it by focusing on how I can control my work and my personal growth. I choose to address rumours with clarity and honesty while maintaining my privacy and not letting speculation distract me from my career. Surrounding myself with supportive people and staying grounded in my values helps me manage the pressure and stay focused on my goals."

Urvashi Rautela has many times added fuel to the fire regarding her link-up with Rishabh Pant in the past. In 2022, she had mentioned that "RP" had her waiting for hours. She also shared many cryptic posts on love and heartbreak which led fans to believe that she was talking about Rishabh Pant who was in Australia at the time for team India's match.

Urvashi Rautela, however, later clarified that the RP she spoke about was her co-star, Ram Pothineni.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be next seen in NBK109 alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna. She also has the Akshay Kumar starrer 'Welcome To The Jungle' in the line-up, as well as, 'Kasoor 2'.

Urvashi Rautela was recently seen in Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae'. She played the role of a Bollywood actress in the series.

