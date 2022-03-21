PM Modi reacts after Lakshya Sen wins silver at All England Badminton Open 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen for putting up a spirited fight after he lost the final of the All England Open Badminton Championships, and expressed confidence that he would keep scaling new heights of success.

Lakshya Sen lost to world number one Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen at the men's singles final at All England Badminton Championships.

"Proud of you Lakshya Sen! You've shown remarkable grit and tenacity. You put up a spirited fight. Best wishes for your future endeavours. I am confident you will keep scaling new heights of success," tweeted PM Modi.

Dane shuttler Axelsen defeated Sen by 21-10, 21-15 at Utilita Arena in Birmingham in the badminton match that lasted 53 minutes.

Viktor Axelsen has now increased his lead in the head-to-head against Sen by 5-1.

The young Indian shutter was bidding to become only the third man after Prakash Padukone (1980) and Pullela Gopichand (2001) to win the All England Open Badminton Championships, or simply All England which is the world's oldest and most prestigious badminton tournament.

After taking part in this final, Sen is now only the fifth Indian - after Prakash Nath (1947), Prakash Padukone (1980 and 1981), Pullela Gopichand (2001) and Saina Nehwal (2015) - to make the summit clash of All England.

India's rising badminton star has been in top form in recent times. He secured his maiden world championships bronze in December, before winning his first Super 500 title at India Open in January and finishing runner-up at the German Open last week.