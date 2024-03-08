Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

In recent years, the role of women in sports has undergone significant evolution, with an increasing number of women shattering barriers and leaving their mark on the sporting world.
In recent years, the role of women in sports has undergone significant evolution, with an increasing number of women shattering barriers and leaving their mark on the sporting world. Renowned athletes such as Jhulan Goswami, Mary Kom, and Sakshi Malik have become household names, earning recognition alongside their male counterparts. However, the impact of women in sports extends beyond the playing field.
Off the field, a growing number of women are using their voices to address issues within the sports industry, serving as sources of inspiration for young girls and providing platforms for advocacy and empowerment. Today, as we commemorate International Women's Day, we reflect on the achievements of some of India's top female athletes who have overcome obstacles and emerged victorious.
1. Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza proudly represented India at multiple Olympic Games, bringing great honor to the nation through her exceptional performances. Her unwavering determination and spirited play on the tennis court led her to be awarded the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2015, India's highest sporting honor. Sania quickly became a beacon of inspiration for aspiring athletes, particularly young girls, shattering stereotypes and demonstrating that women can indeed excel in the world of sports.
2. PV Sindhu
Only a few distinguished Indian athletes have had the privilege of standing on the Olympic podium and receiving a silver medal. Wrestler Sushil Kumar is the only other Indian to have achieved the remarkable feat of winning two individual Olympic medals. P.V. Sindhu, the first Indian woman to accomplish this feat, etched her name in history with her outstanding performances at the Rio 2016 Olympics. Her achievements not only elevated the sport of badminton to new heights but also cemented India's status as a formidable force in the world of sports, particularly with her historic victory at the BWF World Championships.
3. Mirabai Chanu
Mirabai Chanu has elevated Indian weightlifting to unprecedented levels with her exceptional accomplishments. In 2017, she was crowned world champion, and she further solidified her position in the sport by earning a silver medal at the Bogota 2022 meet, marking her second world weightlifting championships medal. Chanu has demonstrated her prowess at the Commonwealth Games, achieving consecutive gold medals at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022, in addition to a silver medal at Glasgow 2014. Furthermore, she holds a bronze medal from the 2020 Asian championships.
4. Sakshi Malik
Wrestling holds a prestigious place in India's Olympic history, with athletes such as KD Jadhav in 1952 and more recently, Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt consistently bringing home medals for the country. However, it wasn't until Rio 2016 that India celebrated a breakthrough in the women's category. Sakshi Malik made history by becoming the first Indian woman to secure an Olympic wrestling medal, claiming bronze in the 58kg category.
In a tense bronze medal match against Kyrgyzstan's Aisuluu Tynybekova, Sakshi Malik found herself in a precarious position with mere seconds remaining. Yet, displaying incredible skill and determination, the Indian wrestler executed a decisive move, toppling her opponent and securing the coveted bronze medal.
5. Saina Nehwal
Saina Nehwal's bronze medal at the London 2012 Olympics was a groundbreaking achievement, marking India's first-ever badminton medal at the prestigious event. She is widely regarded as a trailblazer in women's badminton in contemporary times. Nehwal's triumphant return from London not only established her as an icon for Indian youth and aspiring Olympians but also ignited a wave of inspiration across the nation.
6. Mary Kom
Hailing from a quaint village in Manipur, MC Mary Kom stands as a trailblazer in Indian women's boxing. Rising from humble beginnings, she defied the odds to secure an Olympic medal, setting a remarkable standard for female athletes in India. With an impressive record of six world titles and a triumphant return to the ring post-childbirth, Mary Kom epitomizes inspiration for aspiring Indian women athletes. Despite her exceptional achievements, Mary Kom faced the prevailing belief that boxing is a male-dominated sport. However, the Indian icon chose to address such skepticism with a display of her skill and unwavering determination.
7. Mithali Raj
Mithali Raj, a pioneer in Indian women's cricket, has reshaped the landscape of the sport through her exceptional performances and leadership. As the highest run-scorer in women's ODIs, she has motivated a generation with her talent, perseverance, and steadfast commitment, setting the stage for the future of women's cricket in India.
8. Jhulan Goswami
Jhulan Goswami, a trailblazer in Indian women's cricket, has revolutionized the sport with her exceptional skill and unwavering determination. As the top wicket-taker in women's ODIs, she has broken records and barriers, becoming a source of motivation for aspiring cricketers nationwide and transforming the landscape of women's cricket in India.