Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

In recent years, the role of women in sports has undergone significant evolution, with an increasing number of women shattering barriers and leaving their mark on the sporting world. Renowned athletes such as Jhulan Goswami, Mary Kom, and Sakshi Malik have become household names, earning recognition alongside their male counterparts. However, the impact of women in sports extends beyond the playing field.

Off the field, a growing number of women are using their voices to address issues within the sports industry, serving as sources of inspiration for young girls and providing platforms for advocacy and empowerment. Today, as we commemorate International Women's Day, we reflect on the achievements of some of India's top female athletes who have overcome obstacles and emerged victorious.