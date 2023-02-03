From studying medicine to modelling- Here's everything you need to know about Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar has millions of followers on Instagram and everything a new photo of Sara is out, fans go crazy.
Sara Tendulkar, daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, is a popular star kid who has been away from the spotlight but has still managed to amass a large fan base on social media. Now, she is making her impressive debut into the glamorous world of modelling. For those who may not be aware, Sara is taking her first steps into the glitzy world of fashion and entertainment.
Read on to know a few lesser-known facts about Sara Tendulkar. Check it out below:
1. Meet Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar
Sara Tendulkar is the younger of the two children of the legendary Indian batsman, Sachin Tendulkar. Six years younger than her brother, Arjun, Sara has been spotted in the stands cheering on the Mumbai Indians during the Indian Premier League. Currently, she is studying in London, and her popularity on social media is undeniable.
2. Education
Sara Tendulkar, after completing her schooling at the prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, set off for London to pursue her dream of studying medicine at University College.
3. Modelling career
Sara recently kicked off her modeling career with a renowned clothing brand. She made her modeling debut alongside actress Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff, who is rumored to be Ahan Shetty's girlfriend.
4. How Sara Tendulkar derived her name?
According to reports, Sachin Tendulkar named his daughter Sara in honor of India's triumphant victory at the Sahara Cup, of which he was the captain.
5. Social media presence
Sara is an Instagram sensation, boasting an impressive 2.5 million followers on the popular social media platform.
6. Dating rumours
It was rumored that cricketer Shubman Gill and Sara were in a relationship. They often commented on each other's posts and were often seen spending time together. However, Gill has been spotted multiple times with actor Sara Ali Khan in various locations, and he even appeared on actor Sonam Bajwa's Punjabi chat show, Dil Diyan Gallan, where he gave subtle hints about his relationship with the Bollywood star.
7. Bollywood debut?
Recent reports suggested that Sara Tendulkar was set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Shahid Kapoor. However, these rumors were quickly dispelled when Sachin Tendulkar clarified in an interview that these reports were unfounded and that Sara had no plans to enter the Hindi film industry.
8. Very close to her grandmother
Sara spends a great deal of time with her beloved grandmother, Annabel Mehta, and considers her to be her closest confidante and partner-in-crime.
9. Sara is a look-alike of her mother
It is abundantly clear that Sara inherited her stunning features and grace from her mother, Anjali Tendulkar.