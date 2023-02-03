From studying medicine to modelling- Here's everything you need to know about Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar has millions of followers on Instagram and everything a new photo of Sara is out, fans go crazy.

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, is a popular star kid who has been away from the spotlight but has still managed to amass a large fan base on social media. Now, she is making her impressive debut into the glamorous world of modelling. For those who may not be aware, Sara is taking her first steps into the glitzy world of fashion and entertainment.

Read on to know a few lesser-known facts about Sara Tendulkar. Check it out below: