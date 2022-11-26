Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 match highlights: Duke header helps AUS beat TUN 1-0

LIVE| Australia vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2022

LIVE| FIFA World Cup 2022

After losing to Saudi Arabia in their previous game Lionel Messi-led Argentina will be looking to pick up their first win of FIFA World Cup 2022 as take on Memo Ochoa's Mexico, while Kylian Mbappe's France are also in action will face off against Christian Eriksen's Denmark.

Argentina suffered a massive shock as they lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in their opening game, and face a do-or-die match against Mexico on Saturday. The Mexican side were held on to 0-0 draw against Poland, and they will also be looking for their win in FIFA World Cup 2022.

Elsewhere, the holders France began their title defence with a sublime performance against Australia as they won 4-1, while Denmark were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia. Mbappe's French side will certainly fance their chances, but they will be vary of the threat posed by Eriksen and Co.

Tunisia will take on Australia in the first match of the day, followed by a meeting between Saudi Arabia and Robert Lewandowski's Poland in the evening. Lewandowski missed a penalty in the draw against Mexico, and will be hoping to make amends.

Plenty of action will unfold on Saturday with three mouth-watering games, and follow this space for all the latest updates related to Argentina vs Mexico, France Denmark, Poland vs Saudi Arabia and Tunisia vs Australia.