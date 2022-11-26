Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 match highlights: Duke header helps AUS beat TUN 1-0

After losing to Saudi Arabia in their previous game Lionel Messi-led Argentina will be looking to pick up their first win of FIFA World Cup 2022 as take on Memo Ochoa's Mexico, while Kylian Mbappe's France are also in action will face off against Christian Eriksen's Denmark.
Argentina suffered a massive shock as they lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in their opening game, and face a do-or-die match against Mexico on Saturday. The Mexican side were held on to 0-0 draw against Poland, and they will also be looking for their win in FIFA World Cup 2022.
Elsewhere, the holders France began their title defence with a sublime performance against Australia as they won 4-1, while Denmark were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia. Mbappe's French side will certainly fance their chances, but they will be vary of the threat posed by Eriksen and Co.
Tunisia will take on Australia in the first match of the day, followed by a meeting between Saudi Arabia and Robert Lewandowski's Poland in the evening. Lewandowski missed a penalty in the draw against Mexico, and will be hoping to make amends.
Plenty of action will unfold on Saturday with three mouth-watering games, and follow this space for all the latest updates related to Argentina vs Mexico, France Denmark, Poland vs Saudi Arabia and Tunisia vs Australia.
90 mins: That's it! Australia have won. A first half header by Richard Duke was enough.
75 mins: Milos Degenek takes Fran Karacic's place at right back.
Tunisia 0-1 Australia
73 mins: Tunisia need a goal and put in more fresh legs. Taha Yassine Khenissi replaces Issam Jebali. Wajdi Khechrida in for Dylan Bronn.
Tunisia 0-1 Australia
67 mins: Wahbi Khazri, Tunisia's star player of the 2018 World Cup, replaces Aissa Laidouni.
Tunisia 0-1 Australia
46 mins: Tunisia have a corner as they look to bounce back. But Australian defenders are up to the task and clear it away.
Tunisia 0-1 Australia
43 mins: Duke gets another headed chance from Craig Goodwin's free kick, but this time he misses straight at Tunisian goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen.
AUS 1-0 TUN
41 mins: Souttar blocks Mohamed Drager's close-range shot. The Aussie big man scrambled beautifully.
AUS 1-0 TUN
35 mins: Following an Australian corner, Irvine tries to be fancy. It produces no results. Australia possessed 51 percent of the ball, while Tunisia had 49 percent.
AUS 1-0 TUN
31 mins: Tunisia is dissatisfied. For a lunge on Goodwin, Laidouni receives a yellow card. Hannibal, who is on the bench, is now being lectured for running out and exchanging words with the Australians.
AUS 1-0 TUN
28 mins: Tunisia is awarded a free kick in their own half by Daniel Siebert.
AUS 1-0 TUN
23 mins: Duke scores for Australia! The Australian fans have risen to their feet, and the Tunisians have been calmed, at least for the time being. The Socceroos now have a fantastic opportunity.
AUS 1-0 TUN
18 mins: Tunisia appeared far more at ease on the ball against the technically superior Denmark. So far, they have allowed Australia to dictate the pace of the game.
AUS 0-0 TUN
15 mins: So far in this game, Australia has had more ball possession. They've also been effective in attack. They, however, failed to convert any of their chances.
AUS 0-0 TUN
Mooy's free kick is ineffective. Australia is in command. The ball is handed backwards to Australia's captain and goalie Mat Ryan. The whistlers become more vocal as the moment approaches Ryan's feet. Ryan launches the ball into the air.
12 mins: The energy is intense inside the stadium. The two sets of fans are loving their teams' early performance. So far, neither team has produced a big opportunity.
8 mins: Daniel Siebert indicates a throw-in for Australia near Tunisia's area.
5 mins: Aaron Mooy is fouled, giving Australia a free kick in a dangerous position, but his cross to Harry Souttar is well dealt with by Tunisia.
Tunisia and Australia are both looking for their first World Cup victory in Group D.
Having held out the challenge from Denmark last time, Tunisia will be hoping to pick up their first win of FIFA World Cup 2022 against a lower-ranked Australian side.
Tunisia (3-4-3): Dahmen; Bronn, Talbi, Meriah; Abdi, Laidouni, Skhiri, Drager; Sliti, Msakni, Jebali
Australia are on the brink of elimination and if they fail to beat Tunisia today then it will be curtains for the Socceroos, thus they're going with a strong-looking playing XI for a must win game.
Australia XI (4-2-3-1): Ryan; Behich, Rowles, Souttar, Karacic; Mooy, Irvine, McGree; Leckie, Duke, Goodwin
Fans can catch all the latest updates of FIFA World Cup games here as we'll be covering all the matches through our live Blogs. For those who want to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 on tv, they can watch matches on Sports 18 network channel, while the live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2022 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website.
Gerardo Tata Martino, the coach of Mexico may also be tested to go with the same playing XI that forked out a 0-0 draw with Poland. Striker Raul Jimenez played a part, coming on from the bench after three months of being on the sidelines through injury, and he could be thrusted into the action from the start.
Mexico's predicted playing XI: Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Alvarez, Herrera, Chavez; Lozano, Martin, Vega
Argentina are likely to have no changes for their playing XI against Mexico, although, Manchester United stalwart Lisandro Martinez may start after being benched for the Saudi Arabia clash. Messi trained away from the group, but will be fit to start from the get-go.
Argentina's playing XI versus Mexico: E. Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister; Messi, La. Martinez, Di Maria
Despite the defeat against Saudi Arabia, Argentina players looked in good confidence as they prepared for the must-win game against Mexico. The Argentine FA shared the pictures of the Lionel Messi-led side's preparations as they geared up for the stern test next.
Lionel Messi's Argentina are currently on zero points, same goes for Australia. They are in separate groups but could be on the brink of elimination from FIFA World Cup 2022 if they don't win today. Both matches for Argentina and Australia are must-win games.
Follow this space for the latest updates from all the aforementioned games, as well as the match between Australia and Tunisia, which will kick things off on Saturday. We will also build-up to France's match against Denmark, followed by Argentina's meeting versus Mexico.
Argentina's loss against Saudi Arabia means they face a stern test against Mexico, while it's a big test for Lewandowski's Poland as well, whereas the match between France and Denmark also promises to be a mouth-watering game.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FIFA World Cup 2022 matchday 7, and it's a big day as Lionel Messi's Argentina are in action, as well as Kylian Mbappe's France, and Robert Lewandowski's Poland.