Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 match highlights: Duke header helps AUS beat TUN 1-0

LIVE| FIFA World Cup 2022 Matchday 7: Australia vs Tunisia, check playing XIs, live streaming and follow latest updates.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 05:30 PM IST

After losing to Saudi Arabia in their previous game Lionel Messi-led Argentina will be looking to pick up their first win of FIFA World Cup 2022 as take on Memo Ochoa's Mexico, while Kylian Mbappe's France are also in action will face off against Christian Eriksen's Denmark. 

Argentina suffered a massive shock as they lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in their opening game, and face a do-or-die match against Mexico on Saturday. The Mexican side were held on to 0-0 draw against Poland, and they will also be looking for their win in FIFA World Cup 2022. 

Elsewhere, the holders France began their title defence with a sublime performance against Australia as they won 4-1, while Denmark were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia. Mbappe's French side will certainly fance their chances, but they will be vary of the threat posed by Eriksen and Co. 

Tunisia will take on Australia in the first match of the day, followed by a meeting between Saudi Arabia and Robert Lewandowski's Poland in the evening. Lewandowski missed a penalty in the draw against Mexico, and will be hoping to make amends. 

READ| Tunisia vs Australia Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for TUN vs AUS FIFA World Cup 2022, match 21

Plenty of action will unfold on Saturday with three mouth-watering games, and follow this space for all the latest updates related to Argentina vs Mexico, France Denmark, Poland vs Saudi Arabia and Tunisia vs Australia. 

LIVE Blog
26 Nov 2022
05:16 PM

TUN vs AUS match live updates: The socceroos have won!

90 mins: That's it! Australia have won. A first half header by Richard Duke was enough.

05:14 PM

TUN vs AUS live updates: Change on the right flank for Australia

75 mins: Milos Degenek takes Fran Karacic's place at right back. 

Tunisia 0-1 Australia

05:12 PM

TUN vs AUS match LIVE updates: Double substitution for Tunisia

73 mins: Tunisia need a goal and put in more fresh legs. Taha Yassine Khenissi replaces Issam Jebali. Wajdi Khechrida in for Dylan Bronn.

Tunisia 0-1 Australia

04:56 PM

TUN vs AUS match LIVE: Substitution for Tunisia

67 mins: Wahbi Khazri, Tunisia's star player of the 2018 World Cup, replaces Aissa Laidouni.

Tunisia 0-1 Australia

04:38 PM

TUN vs AUS match LIVE: Second half kicks off, Tunisia look to fight back. 

46 mins: Tunisia have a corner as they look to bounce back. But Australian defenders are up to the task and clear it away.

Tunisia 0-1 Australia

04:14 PM

LIVE| Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022: Free Kick!

43 mins: Duke gets another headed chance from Craig Goodwin's free kick, but this time he misses straight at Tunisian goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen.

AUS 1-0 TUN

04:11 PM

LIVE| Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022: Big Save!

41 mins: Souttar blocks Mohamed Drager's close-range shot. The Aussie big man scrambled beautifully.

AUS 1-0 TUN

04:06 PM

LIVE| Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022: 

35 mins: Following an Australian corner, Irvine tries to be fancy. It produces no results. Australia possessed 51 percent of the ball, while Tunisia had 49 percent.

AUS 1-0 TUN

04:02 PM

LIVE| Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022: Yellow Card!

31 mins: Tunisia is dissatisfied. For a lunge on Goodwin, Laidouni receives a yellow card. Hannibal, who is on the bench, is now being lectured for running out and exchanging words with the Australians.

AUS 1-0 TUN

03:59 PM

LIVE| Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022: Free Kick!

28 mins: Tunisia is awarded a free kick in their own half by Daniel Siebert.

AUS 1-0 TUN

03:52 PM

LIVE| Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022: GOAL!

23 mins: Duke scores for Australia! The Australian fans have risen to their feet, and the Tunisians have been calmed, at least for the time being. The Socceroos now have a fantastic opportunity.

AUS 1-0 TUN

03:50 PM

LIVE| Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022: 

18 mins: Tunisia appeared far more at ease on the ball against the technically superior Denmark. So far, they have allowed Australia to dictate the pace of the game.

AUS 0-0 TUN

03:46 PM

LIVE| Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022: 

15 mins: So far in this game, Australia has had more ball possession. They've also been effective in attack. They, however, failed to convert any of their chances.

AUS 0-0 TUN

03:45 PM

LIVE| Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022: 

Mooy's free kick is ineffective. Australia is in command. The ball is handed backwards to Australia's captain and goalie Mat Ryan. The whistlers become more vocal as the moment approaches Ryan's feet. Ryan launches the ball into the air.

03:41 PM

LIVE| Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022: 

12 mins: The energy is intense inside the stadium. The two sets of fans are loving their teams' early performance. So far, neither team has produced a big opportunity.

03:38 PM

LIVE| Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022: Throw In!

8 mins: Daniel Siebert indicates a throw-in for Australia near Tunisia's area.

03:32 PM

LIVE| Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022: FREE KICK!

5 mins: Aaron Mooy is fouled, giving Australia a free kick in a dangerous position, but his cross to Harry Souttar is well dealt with by Tunisia.

03:26 PM

LIVE| Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022: KICK OFF!

Tunisia and Australia are both looking for their first World Cup victory in Group D.

03:00 PM

Australia vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2022 live updates: Where to watch?

Fans can stay tuned to our live blog here, we'll be covering Australia vs Tunisia match on our live blog, while those who want to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 live on television can catch the games on Sports 18 network channels, while the live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2022 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website. 

02:44 PM

LIVE| Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup latest updates: Tunisia's playing XI

Having held out the challenge from Denmark last time, Tunisia will be hoping to pick up their first win of FIFA World Cup 2022 against a lower-ranked Australian side. 

Tunisia (3-4-3): Dahmen; Bronn, Talbi, Meriah; Abdi, Laidouni, Skhiri, Drager; Sliti, Msakni, Jebali

02:31 PM

LIVE| Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022: Socceroos announce playing XI

Australia are on the brink of elimination and if they fail to beat Tunisia today then it will be curtains for the Socceroos, thus they're going with a strong-looking playing XI for a must win game. 

Australia XI (4-2-3-1): Ryan; Behich, Rowles, Souttar, Karacic; Mooy, Irvine, McGree; Leckie, Duke, Goodwin

 

02:03 PM

LIVE| Argentina vs Mexico, France vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2022: How to watch Messi and Mbappe live?

Fans can catch all the latest updates of FIFA World Cup games here as we'll be covering all the matches through our live Blogs. For those who want to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 on tv, they can watch matches on Sports 18 network channel, while the live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2022 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website. 

01:36 PM

FIFA World Cup 2022: Meet Ivana Knoll, FIFA World Cup's 'sexiest cheerleader'

The rules and regulations regarding clothing and drinking are very strict, however, due to these strict rules, a Croatian fan is hogging the limelight. Ivana Knoll has risked facing jail time in Qatar due to her racy choice of clothing as she attended Croatia vs Morocco match, grabbing eyeballs. 

 

01:09 PM

LIVE| Mexico vs Argentina FIFA World Cup: Mexico's predicted playing XI

Gerardo Tata Martino, the coach of Mexico may also be tested to go with the same playing XI that forked out a 0-0 draw with Poland. Striker Raul Jimenez played a part, coming on from the bench after three months of being on the sidelines through injury, and he could be thrusted into the action from the start. 

Mexico's predicted playing XI: Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Moreno, Gallardo; Alvarez, Herrera, Chavez; Lozano, Martin, Vega

 

12:40 PM

LIVE| Argentina vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina's predicted playing XI

Argentina are likely to have no changes for their playing XI against Mexico, although, Manchester United stalwart Lisandro Martinez may start after being benched for the Saudi Arabia clash. Messi trained away from the group, but will be fit to start from the get-go. 

Argentina's playing XI versus Mexico: E. Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister; Messi, La. Martinez, Di Maria

11:54 AM

LIVE| Argentina vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022: How Messi's side prepared for must-win game

Despite the defeat against Saudi Arabia, Argentina players looked in good confidence as they prepared for the must-win game against Mexico. The Argentine FA shared the pictures of the Lionel Messi-led side's preparations as they geared up for the stern test next. 

11:29 AM

LIVE| Argentina vs Mexico, Tunisia vs Australia: Qualification scenarios

Lionel Messi's Argentina are currently on zero points, same goes for Australia. They are in separate groups but could be on the brink of elimination from FIFA World Cup 2022 if they don't win today. Both matches for Argentina and Australia are must-win games. 

 

11:24 AM

LIVE| FIFA World Cup 2022 matchday 7: All you need to know

Follow this space for the latest updates from all the aforementioned games, as well as the match between Australia and Tunisia, which will kick things off on Saturday. We will also build-up to France's match against Denmark, followed by Argentina's meeting versus Mexico. 

11:23 AM

LIVE| Argentina vs Mexico, Frace vs Denmark: Messi-Mbappe-Lewandowski in action today

Argentina's loss against Saudi Arabia means they face a stern test against Mexico, while it's a big test for Lewandowski's Poland as well, whereas the match between France and Denmark also promises to be a mouth-watering game. 

 

11:22 AM

LIVE| FIFA World Cup 2022 latest updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FIFA World Cup 2022 matchday 7, and it's a big day as Lionel Messi's Argentina are in action, as well as Kylian Mbappe's France, and Robert Lewandowski's Poland. 

 

