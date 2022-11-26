Tunisia vs Australia Dream11 prediction: Fantasy football tips for TUN vs AUS FIFA World Cup 2022, match 21

Tunisia vs Australia Dream11 prediction

Matchday 7 of FIFA World Cup 2022 promises plenty more exciting fixtures as Tunisia and Australia kick off Saturday's action at the Al Janoub Stadium. In the other Group D match, defending champions France will lock horns with Denmark later in the day.

In their previous game, Tunisia played out a well-earned draw against Denmark, and they are scheduled to take on France in their next fixture, the team's hopes of making it to the next round rely on their performance against Australia.

The Socceroos meanwhile lost against the French and will have to produce a big performance to stay alive in the FIFA World Cup.

Both sides have a tough road ahead, thus both Tunisia and Australia will hope to take a big step towards qualification today.

Dream11 Prediction – Tunisia vs Australia, match 21 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeeper – Aymen Dahmen

Defenders – Dylan Bronn, Yassine Meriah, Montessar Talbi, Nathanial Atkinson, Kye Rowles

Midfielders –Aaron Mooy, Aissa Laidouni, Riley McGree

Strikers – Wahbi Khazri, Issam Jebali

Tunisia vs Australia​ probable playing XIs

Tunisia: Dahmen, Bronn, Meriah, Talbi, Drager, Skhiri, Laidouni, Abdi, Khazri, Jebali, Msakni

Australia: Ryan, Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, Behich, Mooy, Leckie, Irvine, McGree, Goodwin, Duke

TUN vs AUS My Dream11 team

Aymen Dahmen, Dylan Bronn, Yassine Meriah, Montessar Talbi, Nathanial Atkinson, Kye Rowles, Aaron Mooy, Aissa Laidouni, Riley McGree, Wahbi Khazri, Issam Jebali

Tunisia vs Australia Match Details

Tunisia vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2022 match 21 is scheduled to start at 03:30 PM IST on Saturday, November 26.