Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain closed for 11 days in May, check complete list

All private and government banks will be shut for 11 days in May 2022.
May 2022 is just about to begin and we would like to inform you that if you need to complete any important bank-related work, you should do it while keeping in mind that banks will be closed for a total of 11 days in May. All private and government banks will be shut for 11 days in May 2022.
1. Bank holidays in May 2022
The bank holidays in May 2022 include 4 holidays on festivals, along with Sundays and second and fourth Saturday. Customers will still be able to use the online banking services during bank holidays.
2. Bank holidays in May 2022 during festivals
May 2, 2022 (Monday): Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra) [Banks to remain closed in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala]
May 3, 2022 (Tuesday): Bhagwan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya [Closed all over India except in Kerala's Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram]
May 9, 2022 (Monday): Birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore [Holiday in West Bengal]
May 16, 2022 (Monday): Buddha Purnima [Banks will remain closed in Tripura, Belapur, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar]
3. Bank holidays in May 2022 during weekends
May 1, 2022: Sunday
May 8, 2022: Sunday
May 14, 2022: Saturday
May 15, 2022: Sunday
May 22, 2022: Sunday
May 28, 2022: Saturday
May 29, 2022: Sunday
4. What does the RBI guidelines say about bank holidays?
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines clearly state that the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks in India will have to stay closed on the specified dates. RBI announced holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
5. How are bank holidays decided for different states of India?
Bank holidays differ for different states of India, however, there are some days when banks are shut across India - Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25), among others.