'Ginny Weds Sunny' movie review: Vikrant Massey-Yami Gautam's film is 'thoda cute, thoda cheesy'

'Ginny Weds Sunny'

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Yami Gautam, Suhail Nayyar, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Isha Talwar, Rajeev Gupta

Director: Puneet Khanna

Duration: 2 hours 5 minutes

Stars: 2/5

Where to Watch: Netflix

'Ginny Weds Sunny' Story:

Lured by the idea of having a restaurant in his name if he gets married, a boy goes out in search for his suitable better half but has been unsuccessful so far. As fate has it, he finds hope to win over his childhood crush and thereon begins his journey in and around her life.

'Ginny Weds Sunny' Review:

Welcome to the world of a classic masala entertainer - a romantic (comedy?) featuring Vikrant Massey with Yami Gautam. 'Ginny Weds Sunny', like the name suggests, has everything a wedding is about - small moments of fun, confusion, lots of dance and songs - basically a potboiler.

The story of 'Ginny Weds Sunny' is, to be simply put, complicated. A girl Ginny (played by Yami Gautam) is perceived to be an ideal Delhiite (does that exist?) Also, the description is given by her ex (erm?) To top it all, her real name has princess in it (like, come on!) With this, you would have a hint about the complicated life she has been given, which has not been put out simply either.

While this girl is leading her life (in a happily complicated friendship-ex boyfriend-now lover relationship), her mother is blissfully unaware about the confusions in her life and hooks up a childhood acquintance (who had a crush on her, which by his own words, happened to every boy in the neighbourhood). Tired yet? That's justone part of the story.

The boy Sunny, played by Vikrant Massey, wants to get married ASAP so he could open a restaurant and serve people his delicious food, but that could happen only if he gets married (get a hint of the family already). So, Massey is on the lookout for a girl but consistently fails, till he meets Ginny. Even though he messes up time-and-again even with Ginnny, something keeps his hopes up, and honestly, that even keeps the film running at a slow pace.

We have seen the love triangle in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' in the past, so it is not tough to predict what would happen in 'Ginny Weds Sunny' either. The story falls weak in that aspect.

It is fun to see Vikrant in peppy songs but the movie is not about the songs. His acting, like always, is good, but gets underutilized because of the theme of the film. The very few punchlines were all used in the trailer and thus, the film has nothing new to offer in that aspect either.

'Ginny Weds Sunny' also endorses too many brands, including Badshah. PS: He ruined Mika's classic song 'Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag'. Could the makers have gotten rid of that? Maybe. Should they have? Definitely!

Although the overall outlook of the story is tiring, confusing and just makes us want to skip to the songs, Vikrant and Yami's portions in the film are cute and cheesy in bits. He is a die-hard romantic, but even before that, Vikrant is Yami's friend (something her ex could never be). Yami's mother instructs him about how to win her heart (despite not knowing the daughter too well) and he is successful in being a part of Yami's friend circle. Bonus: Her friends love him too! The puppy face, giving space, staying silent work wonders (although I personally think Yami should have gotten rid of her irritated expression, because it kind of irritates the audiences to watch that!)

The film is basically every family ever - irritating and/or oblivious, but still family. It is also every love story ever - where egos win over love almost all the time. Thus, with the relatability factor, comes the predictability, which could make the film boring for most bits (especially without Vikrant or Ayesha) and cute combined with cheesy in some (the movie theatre or asking out for coffee scene).

'Ginny Weds Sunny' verdict:

Watch the film only if you want to encourage talents like Vikrant Massey and Ayesha Raza Mishra. 'Ginny Weds Sunny' is more about its songs and Vikrant's efforts than anything else.