Realme GT Neo 3: Get this newly launched phone with up to Rs 7,000 discount

Only SBI customers can avail this Rs 7,000 discount by using an SBI credit or debit card while buying the device from Flipkart.

This discount brings down the price of Realme GT Neo 3 to Rs 29,999 for the base variant and the cost of the 8GB+256GB option, which is priced at Rs 38,999, drops to just Rs 31,999.

The top-end Realme GT Neo 3 150W model that carries the price tag of Rs 42,999 will be available for Rs 35,999 during this offer.

(Pic: Realme)