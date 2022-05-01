Realme GT Neo 3: Get this newly launched phone with up to Rs 7,000 discount

The Realme GT Neo 3 will go on sale in India from 12 noon on May 4.
Realme GT Neo 3 was recently launched in India. The Reame GT Neo 3 comes with 150W fast charging technology.
It features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset, and a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary one.
The phone is launched with 150W charging options in variants of 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage which is priced at Rs. 42,999. While the 80W charging supported GT Neo 3 is available at a cheaper price. You can get up to Rs 7,000 discount on this newly launched phone.
1. Availability
(Pic: Realme)
2. Actual price
The Realme GT Neo 3 price in India is set at Rs 36,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage model.
But buyers can get the Realme GT Neo 3 at a much cheaper price with this new limited period offer at Flipkart. The e-commerce is offering a Rs 7,000 instant discount on the Realme GT Neo 3.
(Pic: Realme)
3. Rs 7,000 discount
Only SBI customers can avail this Rs 7,000 discount by using an SBI credit or debit card while buying the device from Flipkart.
This discount brings down the price of Realme GT Neo 3 to Rs 29,999 for the base variant and the cost of the 8GB+256GB option, which is priced at Rs 38,999, drops to just Rs 31,999.
The top-end Realme GT Neo 3 150W model that carries the price tag of Rs 42,999 will be available for Rs 35,999 during this offer.
(Pic: Realme)
4. Colour
The smartphone comes in three attractive colour options–Nitro Blue, Asphalt Black, and Sprint White.
5. Specifications
The Realme GT Neo 3 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also supports HDR10+. It runs on Android 12 out of the box along with Realme UI 3.0 on top.
It sports a triple rear camera system along with a LED flash. The rectangular camera module at the rear houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor.
(Pic: Realme)