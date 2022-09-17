Heart attack at young age | Cause & Solutions | DNA Health Plus | Ep 2 | Dr OP Yadava
The news of young and apparently fit people succumbing to heart attack have become quite frequent. Have our hearts become weaker with changing lifestyle. Why even so many celebrities are falling prey to it?
In the second episode of DNA Health Plus, moderated by Rohit Vats, Dr OP Yadava, Director, National Heart Institute, talks about the reasons behind heart diseases and how can we take care of our health in changing times.
Show producer: Sanjeev Sharma
Editor: Ajit Bhatnagar
Production controller: Shrikant Kukreti
Camera: Surinder kumar, Sadasiba Satpathy
To watch more such videos, click: https://www.dnaindia.com/videos
Subscribe Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIRA...
Follow Us on Google News: http://bit.ly/Dnaindia
You can reach out to DNA India at:
https://www.facebook.com/dnaindia
https://twitter.com/dna
https://www.instagram.com/dna_india/