Heart attack at young age | Cause & Solutions | DNA Health Plus | Ep 2 | Dr OP Yadava

The news of young and apparently fit people succumbing to heart attack have become quite frequent. Have our hearts become weaker with changing lifestyle. Why even so many celebrities are falling prey to it? In the second episode of DNA Health Plus, moderated by Rohit Vats, Dr OP Yadava, Director, National Heart Institute, talks about the reasons behind heart diseases and how can we take care of our health in changing times. Show producer: Sanjeev Sharma Editor: Ajit Bhatnagar Production controller: Shrikant Kukreti Camera: Surinder kumar, Sadasiba Satpathy To watch more such videos, click: https://www.dnaindia.com/videos Subscribe Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIRA... Follow Us on Google News: http://bit.ly/Dnaindia You can reach out to DNA India at: https://www.facebook.com/dnaindia https://twitter.com/dna https://www.instagram.com/dna_india/

