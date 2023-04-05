Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant

Colours, monochromatic makeup, bobby prints and more, Divya Barti nailed these beauty and fashion trends long before they were even a thing on the runway.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 05, 2023, 09:21 AM IST

Divya Bharti, the rising star in Bollywood too soon only at the age of 19. Divya was amongst the most fashionable actress in the 90s, whose fashion statements are relevant even today. Divya won millions of hearts through her delighted and charming looks. It's been 30 years since we lost the gem, but within five years she made everyone Deewana with her fine acting and trendiest outfits.  Colours, monochromatic makeup, prints and more, the actress nailed these beauty and fashion trends long before they were even a thing on the runway.

 

1. Monochromatic make-up

Monochromatic make-up
1/5

The 19-year-old star was often seen carrying a monochromatic makeup look. From black dresses to simple pink ones, she often kept it classy by using the same colours for her eyes, lips, and cheeks. 

2. Bobby prints

Bobby prints
2/5

Divya was seen many times in a bobby print outfit. The trend of bobby prints are ever classic. Actresses have been oozing oomph in these outfits for generations. 

3. Accessories

Accessories
3/5

The 19-year-old star was also a huge fan of neon green, pink and royal blue outfits and accessories.

4. Blazers

Blazers
4/5

Blazers and tux are definitely the most iconic fashion trend of the decade for women. The 19-years old actress was also a huge fan even before it was a thing.   

5. White shirt

White shirt
5/5

You can take cues from late actress Divya Bharti on how to wear a simple white shirt with a frilled black skirt. You can pair it with sneakers or plumps, there is no way you won’t look great in the outfit.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
Step inside India cricketer Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech's luxurious Rs 64 crore apartment
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan 2: Most awaited film releases in April 2023
Karan Johar-Priyanka Chopra 'feud': From alleged Bollywood ban to Gauri Khan's 'displeasure', here's all we know
Inside photos of Karan Johar's luxurious home designed by Gauri Khan revealed
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET UG 2023 registration closes in two days: Official website, application fee, how to register and more here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.