Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant

Divya Bharti, the rising star in Bollywood too soon only at the age of 19. Divya was amongst the most fashionable actress in the 90s, whose fashion statements are relevant even today. Divya won millions of hearts through her delighted and charming looks. It's been 30 years since we lost the gem, but within five years she made everyone Deewana with her fine acting and trendiest outfits. Colours, monochromatic makeup, prints and more, the actress nailed these beauty and fashion trends long before they were even a thing on the runway.