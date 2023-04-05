Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant

Colours, monochromatic makeup, bobby prints and more, Divya Barti nailed these beauty and fashion trends long before they were even a thing on the runway.
Divya Bharti, the rising star in Bollywood too soon only at the age of 19. Divya was amongst the most fashionable actress in the 90s, whose fashion statements are relevant even today. Divya won millions of hearts through her delighted and charming looks. It's been 30 years since we lost the gem, but within five years she made everyone Deewana with her fine acting and trendiest outfits. Colours, monochromatic makeup, prints and more, the actress nailed these beauty and fashion trends long before they were even a thing on the runway.
1. Monochromatic make-up
The 19-year-old star was often seen carrying a monochromatic makeup look. From black dresses to simple pink ones, she often kept it classy by using the same colours for her eyes, lips, and cheeks.
2. Bobby prints
Divya was seen many times in a bobby print outfit. The trend of bobby prints are ever classic. Actresses have been oozing oomph in these outfits for generations.
3. Accessories
The 19-year-old star was also a huge fan of neon green, pink and royal blue outfits and accessories.
4. Blazers
Blazers and tux are definitely the most iconic fashion trend of the decade for women. The 19-years old actress was also a huge fan even before it was a thing.
5. White shirt
You can take cues from late actress Divya Bharti on how to wear a simple white shirt with a frilled black skirt. You can pair it with sneakers or plumps, there is no way you won’t look great in the outfit.