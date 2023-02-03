Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Tomatoes: Nutrient-packed superfood with surprising health benefits

List of 5 amazing health benefits of tomatoes.

  • Raunak Jain
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 03, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

Tomatoes are a staple in many households and widely used in many dishes. But did you know that tomatoes also provide numerous health benefits? From boosting heart health to improving skin, this versatile fruit is packed with vitamins and minerals that can help improve overall health.

1. Heart health

Heart health
1/5

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that has been shown to lower the risk of heart disease. This nutrient helps reduce oxidative stress, which can damage cells and contribute to heart disease.

2. Cancer prevention

Cancer prevention
2/5

Studies have found that eating tomatoes may help reduce the risk of several types of cancer, including prostate, lung, and stomach cancer. This is due to the high levels of lycopene and other antioxidants found in tomatoes.

3. Improved skin health

Improved skin health
3/5

Tomatoes are high in vitamin C, an essential nutrient that helps improve skin health. Vitamin C helps produce collagen, which is essential for healthy skin. It also helps protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals.

4. Better eye health

Better eye health
4/5

Tomatoes are also rich in vitamin A, an essential nutrient that is crucial for maintaining good eye health. This nutrient helps prevent age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness.

5. Weight management

Weight management
5/5

Tomatoes are low in calories and high in fiber, making them an excellent choice for those looking to manage their weight. This fiber helps you feel full, so you are less likely to overeat. Additionally, tomatoes are also high in water content, making them hydrating and satisfying.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan attend engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant
Educational qualifications of these Bollywood actors will leave you surprised, check list here
Meet Apoorva Rai, India's Mrs Universe 2023 contestant and mother of 3-year-old son
XXX fame Aabha Paul dances to famous Bollywood songs in sexy videos
Janhvi Kapoor looks lethal beauty in nude lehenga set, see PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSF Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for 1410 Constable (Tradesman) posts rectt.bsf.gov.in, check pay scale
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.