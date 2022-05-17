Summer 2022: Add these trekking destinations to your bucket list

India's hilly areas are home to some of the best trekking destinations, which you should absolutely visit this summer.
What better way to make your summer vacations exciting and relaxing than to go trekking? You can get close to nature with magnificent views. India's hilly areas are home to some of the best trekking destinations, which you should absolutely visit this summer. Here are some ideas for you.
1. Nag Tibba Trek
Nag Tibba is a popular trekking destination near the National Capital, offering spectacular views of the deodar woods that blanket the hills. The best months to visit are February to June and September to December. The location is in the Tehri Garhwal Region of Uttarakhand, at an elevation of 3022 metres.
Picture credit: Twitter
2. Deoria Tal Trek
Deoria Tal, known as a sparkling clear lake surrounded by white snow hillocks, provides hikers with a dreamlike journey. The area is packed with a diverse range of plants and fauna. At an elevation of 2438 metres, it is located on the Ukhimath-Chopta Road in Uttarakhand.
Picture: Twitter
3. Dayara Bugyal Trek
Dayara Bugyal has earned mystical acceptance among trekkers over the years, having been named one of the country's most beautiful fields. This walk is enhanced by the presence of green lakes. At an altitude of 3048 metres, it is located in Uttarakhand.
Picture: Facebook
4. Kedarkantha Trek
Kedarkantha Trek is a traditional spot for an exciting vacation near Delhi, with the wild breeze sweeping all over the famous Garhwal Ranges. With breathtaking vistas, this location is open for trekking all year. At an elevation of 3500 metres, it is located near Dehradun, Uttarakhand.
Picture: Twitter
