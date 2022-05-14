In pics: Top 5 weekend getaways from Delhi

These quick gateways are also easy to organise.
The weekend is here now, and if you are planning to turn your regular weekend into a mini-vacation, then we have curated a list of the top five weekend getaways from Delhi.
Just head towards these places to visit near Delhi and delight in the much-awaited weekend break.
Also, these quick gateways don't add extra burden to pockets and are also easy to organise.
1. Landour near Mussoorie
Landour is a perfect weekend getaway. The scenic town of Landour is loaded with tranquillity and serenity of the Garhwal Himalayas.
Landour is a small cantonment town which lies in close proximity to Mussoorie in Uttarakhand. It is a small town that one can explore while having a brisk walk around its serene grandeur.
Distance: 300 km from Delhi
(Photo: eUttaranchal)
2. Bharatpur Bird Sanctary
Formerly known as the Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, the Keoladeo National Park is recognised as one of the world’s most important bird breeding and feeding grounds.
The park is home to over 370 species of birds and animals. It's a great place to go bird viewing.
Distance: 220 km from Delhi
(Photo: Rajasthan Tourism)
3. Jim Corbett
Located near the popular hill-station of Nainital, the beautiful Jim Corbett National Park is famous for being home to a large number of tigers.
The jeep safari into the dense forest to see the wild animals is a must-have experience.
Distance: 260 km
(Photo: Corbett National Park)
4. Kasol
Kasol is a quaint little village in Himachal Pradesh situated along the banks of the river Parvati. From luxurious modern camps to affordable ones, Kasol offers you a wide range of camping options.
Distance: 500 km
(Photo: Himachal Tourism)
5. Bir Billing
This village has fast become any adrenaline junkie's favourite spot in beautiful Himachal Pradesh.
With tandem paragliding, mountain biking, hang-gliding, zip-lining, bungee-jumping and trekking on the adventure menu, this is the spot for you if you like adventure.
Distance: Around 500 km
(Photo: Himachal Tourism)