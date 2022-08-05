International Beer Day 2022: 5 lesser known facts about the beverage

International Beer Day 2022: It’s the most commonly consumed drink after water and tea.
International Beer Day is celebrated every year on the first Friday of August. The day was founded by Jesse Avshalomov in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California.
Till 2012, the day was celebrated on August 5 every year. But later, it was changed to the first Friday of August.
Here are the lesser-known facts about the beverage:
1. Popular alcoholic beverage
Beer is the most popular alcoholic beverage drink worldwide. It’s the most commonly consumed drink after water and tea. (Photo: Pixabay)
2. Top beer-producing countries
Top beer-producing countries in the world are China, US, Brazil, Mexico, and Germany. (Photo: Pixabay)
3. Most consumed beer type?
Lager is the most consumed type of beer in the world. (Photo: Pixabay)
4. Strongest beer
The strongest beer in the world has a strength of 67.5% alcohol by volume. This beer was created in 2017 by the Scottish brewery Brewmeister. The beer is called Snake Venom. (Photo: Pixabay)
5. Beer foam
Natural fermentation results in the production of the foamy head atop a beer. The froth is produced when you pour beer into a glass because beer contains carbon dioxide. (Photo: Pixabay)