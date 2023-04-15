In pics: Janhvi Kapoor exudes alluring vibe in black slit gown for Filmfare photoshoot

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's latest photoshoot in a sultry black slit gown for the Filmfare Awards 2023.
Actress Jahnvi Kapoor has immersed herself as a fashionista in recent years in Bollywood. And, her latest photoshoot for the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 is proof of that. Take a look.
1. Janhvi Kapoor's latest photoshoot
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in a black dress photoshoot for the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023.
2. Jahnvi Kapoor in black gown
Dressed looks hot black thigh-slit dress with a plunging neckline. The body-fitting gown featured a box collar and a strap near her thighs.
3. Janhvi's stoned heels
Janhvi's slithering silver stone-studded heels is completing her black outfit.
4. Janhvi Kapoor's hair
Janhvi Kapoor left her hair open in soft waves. and finally, to complete her look she did a bold eyes and nude lips.
5. Janhvi's upcomig film
Janhvi will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Bawaal’ where she will be sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan.