Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor exudes alluring vibe in black slit gown for Filmfare photoshoot

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's latest photoshoot in a sultry black slit gown for the Filmfare Awards 2023.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 15, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

Actress Jahnvi Kapoor has immersed herself as a fashionista in recent years in Bollywood. And, her latest photoshoot for the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 is proof of that. Take a look. 

1. Janhvi Kapoor's latest photoshoot

Janhvi Kapoor's latest photoshoot
1/5

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in a black dress photoshoot for the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023.

 

2. Jahnvi Kapoor in black gown

Jahnvi Kapoor in black gown
2/5

Dressed looks hot black thigh-slit dress with a plunging neckline. The body-fitting gown featured a box collar and a strap near her thighs. 

 

3. Janhvi's stoned heels

Janhvi's stoned heels
3/5

Janhvi's slithering silver stone-studded heels is completing her black outfit. 

4. Janhvi Kapoor's hair

Janhvi Kapoor's hair
4/5

Janhvi Kapoor left her hair open in soft waves. and finally, to complete her look she did a bold eyes and nude lips. 

 

5. Janhvi's upcomig film

Janhvi's upcomig film
5/5

Janhvi will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Bawaal’ where she will be sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
In pics: Satish Kaushik's final public appearance at Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's Holi party a day before death
5 famous majestic Shiva temples in India you must visit on Mahashivratri
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 665 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.