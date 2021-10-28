Diwali 2021: List of best gift ideas that'll bring joy to your loved ones Here's a list of options you could consider while choosing what to gift your near and dear ones this Diwali. DNA Web Team

Oct 28, 2021, 08:33 AM IST The festival of lights is just days away and the atmosphere is already thick with joy, goodness and shopping lists for all the gifts everyone is planning to buy. Here's a list of options you could consider while choosing what to gift your near and dear ones this Diwali.

1. Cosmetic hampers

1/7 It’s time to escape the frenzy and slow the pace. Quieten the chaos and take a breath. Trade the endless chatter of the city for the gentle, idyllic tempo of country life. Bright lights and loud noises turn to rolling landscapes and soft, peaceful sounds. The Kiko Milano Charming Escape Collection, embracing the true spirit of rural life, could be the perfect gift for your dear one this Diwali. Inspired by the beauty of nature's canvas and enriched with simple, ingredients drawn from the Italian campagna, the collection line-up combines timeless style with modern, high-performance formulations. Skincare products contain extracts of nature's greatest heroes; grape, honey, olives and aromatic herbs gently soothe tired skin, while a palette of earthy tones come to life for face, lips and eyes. Packaging is drawn straight from the ornate décor of an Italian villa, with an antique wallpaper effect that will stand out in any beauty bag. This festive season, it's time to rest, relax and revitalise. And what could be more exciting than gifting a box full of relaxation to your loved one?



2. Jewellery

2/7 Delicate Delights by Prakshi Fine Jewellery are the small wonders of beauty that are sure to leave a spellbinding upshot. Enrapturing the senses with lightweight rings, dainty neckpieces, airy earrings and ear sliders the collection is a must-have in every modern jewellery box to make a subtle yet strong style statement. Very girly, yet super classy, the collection is fit for women of all age groups. And it could be a great gifting option this Diwali!



3. Grooming Kit

3/7 The Charcoal Gang from The Man Company kit that is filled with a Body Wash, Shampoo, Face Scrub, Face Wash, Cleansing Gel and Soap Bar, is a complete bundle of joy for those looking for out-and-out grooming and gifting solutions. With the supreme detoxifying properties of activated charcoal, the entire gang cleanses the skin and protects it from acne, blemishes, blackheads and bumps. Infused with natural nutriments of Lemongrass, Pepper Mint, Eucalyptus, Black Pepper, Bergamot, Rosemary and essential oils of Ylang Ylang and Cinnamon, this entire box is packed with highly recommended ingredients that are beneficial for body, hair and face care. With the goodness of activated charcoal coupled with the aforementioned elements, these products add a nice sparkling touch to your skin texture with its anti-fungal, anti-ageing, antiseptic, and antibacterial properties.



4. Candy Box

4/7 Spread vibrance and elegance in your Diwali celebrations with the exuberant Indigo box by the House of Candy. A very divine festive gift that is thoughtful and colourful to sprinkle joyous smiles on the faces of your loved ones. An assortment of sweet, tangy, fizzy and chocolate flavoured candies to be binged on for Diwali celebrations with family and friends. The box contains- candy necklaces, fruit jellies, chocolate flavoured beans, fizzy cherry cola, fizzy cola bottles, rainbow bites and sour melon slices.



5. Beauty and skincare hampers

5/7 As we come close to ending another year of staying away from friends and family, a thoughtful gift is a perfect gift to extend your appreciation and love towards your dear ones. Grab our pre-packed gift sets from The Body Shop which come with just the right combination of body-loving treats or go a step further and create-your-own bundle by picking products across various categories. Nothing could be better than giving someone a hamper full of care products. Isn't it?



6. Wellness gift hampers

6/7 This Diwali, VAHDAM® India has brought you an incredible range of wellness-based gift collections with high quality and fresh teas and superfoods, unmatched flavours, and beautiful packaging. Choose to shower love with a gift of good health and stronger immunity with this impressive selection of exquisite gifts and assortments that will not only leave a lasting impression on your loved ones, but will also inspire them to continue on the path of healthy living.



7. Luxury food hampers