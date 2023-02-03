Meet Delhi Police Head Constable Narender Yadav: Fitness icon with a surprising physique, bodybuilding achievements

3/5

Narender Yadav's diet consists of 5000 calories, which is equal to that of 3-4 people. He eats 6 times a day and includes 1.5 kilos of chicken, 20 eggs, 4 spoons of whey protein, 10 rotis, and 1 packet of bread in his diet. He starts his day with a half-hour cardio session and then follows it up with heavy workouts in the gym for 2-2.5 hours. He exercises only one body part daily and does stretching after the workout to aid muscle recovery.