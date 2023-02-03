Meet Delhi Police Head Constable Narender Yadav: Fitness icon with a surprising physique, bodybuilding achievements

Delhi Police Head Constable Narendra Yadav is a fitness enthusiast, winning medals in bodybuilding with a physique of 21-inch biceps and 58-inch chest.
Delhi Police Head Constable Narender Yadav is a name that is well-known for his incredible fitness and physique. Despite his heavy body, he has beaten many professional bodybuilders with his strength and fitness. He is currently posted in Police Headquarters and has won many medals in bodybuilding competitions.
1. Journey to fitness
Narender Yadav's journey to fitness began as a hobby in 2009. Over the years, he transformed his physique and started participating in professional bodybuilding competitions. In 2018 and 2019, he won the titles of Mr. India twice, North India twice and Mr. Delhi. He is currently on a maintenance phase and has not participated in any competitions for the past year.
2. Incredible physique
Narender Yadav has a height of 5 feet 8 inches and weighs around 108 kg. He has biceps of 20-21 inches, a chest of 58 inches and a waist of 34 inches. Despite his physique, he has a different identity as a police constable due to his uniform.
3. Intense diet and workout routine
Narender Yadav's diet consists of 5000 calories, which is equal to that of 3-4 people. He eats 6 times a day and includes 1.5 kilos of chicken, 20 eggs, 4 spoons of whey protein, 10 rotis, and 1 packet of bread in his diet. He starts his day with a half-hour cardio session and then follows it up with heavy workouts in the gym for 2-2.5 hours. He exercises only one body part daily and does stretching after the workout to aid muscle recovery.
4. Challenges faced
Despite his impressive physique, Narender Yadav faces several challenges in his everyday life due to his heavy body. He has trouble putting on and taking off his uniform and normal shirts due to his broad wingspan.
5. Inspiration to many
Narender Yadav's fitness journey and impressive physique are a source of inspiration to many. He has shown that with dedication and hard work, one can achieve anything they set their mind to. His journey serves as a reminder that anything is possible with a determined spirit and the right mindset.