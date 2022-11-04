Check out these 5 foods to eat to boost your energy during dengue

The fear of dengue strikes everyone as the monsoon arrives! Given how many people are impacted by this fatal disease, many people are familiar with its causes and symptoms, which are transmitted by mosquitoes.After being bitten by the deadly Aedes mosquito, a person may experience severe joint and muscle pain, high fever, headache, and rashes within three days or more. From that point on, the situation will only get worse.

There are other strategies for combating the dengue virus, though. Enhancing the patient's immunity comes first and foremost. This can be achieved by feeding the patient foods that are overflowing with vitamins and nutrients that promote a quick recovery.

Here's a list of 5 foods that may help you boost your energy during dengue.