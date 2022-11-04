Check out these 5 foods to eat to boost your energy during dengue

List of 5 foods that may help you boost energy during dengue.
The fear of dengue strikes everyone as the monsoon arrives! Given how many people are impacted by this fatal disease, many people are familiar with its causes and symptoms, which are transmitted by mosquitoes.After being bitten by the deadly Aedes mosquito, a person may experience severe joint and muscle pain, high fever, headache, and rashes within three days or more. From that point on, the situation will only get worse.
There are other strategies for combating the dengue virus, though. Enhancing the patient's immunity comes first and foremost. This can be achieved by feeding the patient foods that are overflowing with vitamins and nutrients that promote a quick recovery.
Here's a list of 5 foods that may help you boost your energy during dengue.
1. Coconut water
Dehydration is typically a result of dengue. Therefore, drinking coconut water, which is rich in electrolytes and essential nutrients, is quite healthy. Ginger water is frequently recommended as well since it helps treat nausea, which many dengue patients feel.
2. Fenugreek
Methi, also known as fenugreek, is a mild tranquillizer that helps to relieve discomfort and is believed to induce sleep. It is also well known for bringing down a high temperature, which is a common sign of dengue.
3. Turmeric
Numerous medical professionals also suggest taking turmeric with milk because it has antibacterial and metabolism-boosting properties. This promotes quicker recuperation. Learn more about turmeric's health advantages.
4. Pomegranate
This miracle fruit provides the body with a tremendous burst of energy and is packed with vital minerals and nutrients. Thus, it is essential in lowering the typical levels of exhaustion and tiredness experienced by dengue patients. These bright red seeds help to maintain a normal blood platelet count because they are a good source of iron as well.
5. Orange
Oranges and their juice, which are packed with Vitamin C and antioxidants, aid in the treatment and eradication of the dengue virus.