Alia Bhatt's silver eco-friendly saree at ITA Awards 2022 grabs attention, pics go viral

Alia Bhatt looked simply stunning in an eco-friendly silver saree at the ITA Awards 2022.
Alia Bhatt has been gaining widespread acclaim for lead performance in her recently released film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. The film has emerged as a box-office success earning Rs 100 crores worldwide. The actress attended the Indian Television Academy Awards 2022 on Sunday, March 6 in Mumbai. Alia's silver eco-friendly saree at the much-celebrated event grabbed everyone's attention. See photos below. (All images: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
1. Alia Bhatt's stunning silver saree
'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star Alia Bhatt graced one of the biggest nights of the Indian television industry with a dazzling look in a silver saree that became the talk of the town when Alia walked the red carpet.
2. Alia Bhatt's eco-friendly outfit
Alia's celebrity stylist Ami Patel uploaded the actress' beautiful pictures on her Instagram account and wrote, "This Bloni sterling saree is made from waste recycled nylon and repurposed degradable faux leather #earthconscious #biodegradable #recycledfashion #ecofriendly"
3. Netizens react to Alia Bhatt's ensemble
While a few made a joke about Alia's saree calling it aluminum foil and plastic in the comments section, most Instagram users showered their love with retro Bollywood songs such as 'Chand mera dil, chandni ho tum', and 'Roop tera mastaana'.
4. Rakhi Sawant kisses Alia Bhatt
Rakhi Sawant, whose outfit invited hilarious responses from the public, was seen giving a peck on Alia Bhatt's cheek on the red carpet. The video, uploaded by the celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani, soon went viral on Instagram.
5. Gangubai Kathiawadi box-office
The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, adapted from a chapter from S. Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', is continuing its dream run at the box office with worldwide collections of over Rs 100 crores.