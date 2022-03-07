Alia Bhatt's silver eco-friendly saree at ITA Awards 2022 grabs attention, pics go viral

Alia Bhatt has been gaining widespread acclaim for lead performance in her recently released film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. The film has emerged as a box-office success earning Rs 100 crores worldwide. The actress attended the Indian Television Academy Awards 2022 on Sunday, March 6 in Mumbai. Alia's silver eco-friendly saree at the much-celebrated event grabbed everyone's attention. See photos below. (All images: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)