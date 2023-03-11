Search icon
Alia Bhat to Kareena Kapoor: 6 B-town makeup looks to try this spring season

Take inspiration from these Bollywood divas for makeup in the spring season.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Mar 11, 2023, 02:38 PM IST

As the seasons change, the winter clothes kept in the wardrobe are put inside and replaced by the lighter, shorter, breeches of summer. However, the spring season that comes before the changing season and summer is also a fun time to do makeup. Neither too cold, nor the stickiness of summer, in this season, like fashion, you can experiment with colours in makeup. This season itself is so bright that at this time you can also do soft makeup and you can also try bold colored makeup to bring some newness.

So take makeup inspiration from these Bollywood divas for makeup in the spring season...

1. Smokey eye, nude lips like Deepika Padukone

Smokey eye, nude lips like Deepika Padukone
1/6

If you've always loved kohl-rimmed eyes, you're not alone. Deepika Padukone also often impresses fans with her smokey coal-rimmed eyes. Like Deepika, you too can complete your look this spring season with a nude lip shade with kohl-rimmed, smokey eye makeup.

2. Soft natural makeup like Alia Bhatt

Soft natural makeup like Alia Bhatt
2/6

In this photoshoot done in Berlin, Alia's soft makeup is perfect to recreate the day. Alia's complete makeup has been kept very natural. Mascara-laced eyelashes, soft pink tinted lips and a touch of blush, Alia's look will go well with any outfit.

3. Adopt shimmer look like Ananya Pandey

Adopt shimmer look like Ananya Pandey
3/6

Ananya Pandey complemented her look with mini orange pink dress with dewy base makeup, shimmery eyeshadow and nude pink glossy lips. This look of the actress is going to give fresh vibes in the spring season.

4. Soft dewy glow like Shanaya Kapoor

Soft dewy glow like Shanaya Kapoor
4/6

Shanaya Kapoor complemented her look with soft makeup with a blue bodycon. Her overall look is fresh and glowing with dewy makeup, lightly blushed cheeks and glossy lips. This type of makeup suits the weather this season.

5. Gray eyes, rusty lips Kriti Sanon

Gray eyes, rusty lips Kriti Sanon
5/6

Color blending in makeup is an art and Kriti Sanon is an expert in it. In this look too, Kriti complemented rusty red lips and dewy base with gray metallic eye makeup. Try this type of makeup for spring season or festive season like Holi.

6. Blue cat eye like Mrunal Thakur

Blue cat eye like Mrunal Thakur
6/6

This makeup look of Mrinal Thakur is bold and trendy as well. Mrunal made a cat eye with cobalt blue eyeliner and used a nude shade for the lips while balancing the bold eye makeup.

