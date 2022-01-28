5 superfoods you should have to remain fit and youthful

Here we tell you about some superfoods that are necessary for women and by eating them they can remain healthy, fit and fine for a long time.
In today's age, women are very busy. Especially working women have many responsibilities on their shoulders. They have the responsibility of household and family, the responsibility of children as well as the responsibility of office work. In such a situation, many a times women are unable to take care of their own health while managing home and office.
To take care of their health, it is very important that women consume healthy food. Here we tell you about some superfoods that are necessary for women and by eating them they can remain healthy and fit and fine.
1. Calcium and Vitamin D very high in Milk
Calcium and Vitamin D deficiency is seen very high in women. In such a situation, they should definitely include low fat milk in their diet. Vitamin D and calcium are found in abundance in milk. Vitamin D helps to transport calcium to the body and strengthen bones.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
2. Tomato is a superfood for women
Tomato is considered a superfood for women. It contains a nutrient called lycopene, which helps protect women from breast cancer. Tomatoes are rich in antioxidants which helps in fighting heart related diseases. Tomato also helps in keeping the skin healthy and preventing ageing.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
3. Beans reduce risk of heart disease and breast cancer
Eating beans reduces the risk of heart diseases and breast cancer. Beans are rich in protein and fiber and are also very low in fat. Beans are also very beneficial for women. Its consumption helps to keep hormones in balance.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
4. Soybean is rich in protein, iron and vitamin B
Women must include soybean in their diet because it is rich in protein, iron and vitamin B. For this, you can also include products made from soyabean such as soy milk and tofu in the diet.
5. Eating curd reduces the risk of breast cancer
Women must consume curd or low fat yogurt. It has been found in many researches that eating curd reduces the risk of breast cancer to a great extent. Curd also helps in removing stomach related problems. Eating curd also reduces the risk of ulcers and vaginal infections. Yogurt is also necessary to make bones strong.