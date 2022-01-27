6 ways to identify the symptoms of dehydration

When there is shortage of water, body starts giving us signals and so it is necessary to identify the symptoms on time and not let it become serious.

Many people drink less water during the winter season. They feel that due to cold and lack of thirst, the body does not need water. But it is not that the body needs water only during the summer season or when thirsty. The truth is that if we reduce the intake of water, then many problems arise due to dehydration.

Since water acts as a medium in all the bio-chemical processes taking place inside our body, therefore, due to its deficiency our entire life-process gets disrupted. Water not only maintains moisture in our body, but it is also very important to keep our digestive system and respiratory system function properly.

As soon as there is a shortage of water, our body starts giving us its signals and so it is necessary to identify the symptoms on time and not let it reach a serious state.