6 ways to identify the symptoms of dehydration

Many people drink less water during the winter season. They feel that due to cold and lack of thirst, the body does not need water. But it is not that the body needs water only during the summer season or when thirsty. The truth is that if we reduce the intake of water, then many problems arise due to dehydration.
Since water acts as a medium in all the bio-chemical processes taking place inside our body, therefore, due to its deficiency our entire life-process gets disrupted. Water not only maintains moisture in our body, but it is also very important to keep our digestive system and respiratory system function properly.
As soon as there is a shortage of water, our body starts giving us its signals and so it is necessary to identify the symptoms on time and not let it reach a serious state.
1. Dry skin condition
Due to lack of water in the body, our skin starts drying and the lips get crusted and sometimes blood can also come out. Your soft-soft skin suddenly starts feeling dry and rough and the problem of rashes and itching may also appear on it. Therefore, as soon as these symptoms appear, it should be understood that there is lack of water in the body.
2. Urinary problems
If the color of your urine is light and transparent, then it means that there is no shortage of water in your body, but if the color of urine becomes thick or yellow, we should understand that there is a lack of water in the body. Apart from this, in the case of dehydration, the amount of urine decreases and there may be a problem of burning sensation during urination. All these symptoms point towards the lack of water in the body.
3. Halitosis problem
Due to less water in the body, dryness comes in the mouth and throat, due to which there is a problem of breathing as well as bad breath. Due to lack of water, saliva is not produced in sufficient quantity in the mouth. Saliva works to control the bacteria responsible for bad breath. Due to this, the number of bacteria increases in the mouth and bad breath starts coming from the mouth.
4. Increased thirst
In the state of dehydration, despite drinking water, one feels thirsty again and again. Because water does not stagnate in the body. To get relief from this, instead of drinking plain water, drink water containing lemon or electrol solution. Along with this, you feel more hungry due to dehydration.
5. Headache and feeling drowsy
When there is lack of water in the body, the total volume of our blood decreases. Due to which the problem of low blood pressure can arise. This can also lead to a state of nervousness or headache. Apart from this, due to lack of water, a person experiences lethargy and fatigue all the time because the lack of water also affects the metabolism. Metabolism is the process of energy creation in the body. Therefore, symptoms like nervousness or headache and fatigue indicate the lack of water in the body.
6. Effect on heart
Lack of water also reduces the amount of blood in the body, so the heart has to work harder to keep pumping enough blood to all the organs. Due to which stress is imposed on it and the heart has to bear the extra burden. Due to this, a person can feel heaviness in the chest and heartbeat and breathing rate increases. Therefore, be alert as soon as you see any such symptom. This can be a sign of lack of water in your body.
