10 tips to look after your mental health during Covid-induced Home isolation

At a time when Covid-19 third wave has spread across the country and many are catching the infection, taking full precaution is very essential. But even after all this, if at all you catch the virus and are required to isolate yourself at home, do not worry. Instead follow some precautions to recover soon and keep your mental and physical health fit and fine.

Given below are simple strategies which if followed will help you look after your mental health if you get Covid-19 and have to isolate yourself at home.

Tips to recover fast and look after your mental health

Manage fever and other symptoms like aches, pains and sore throat with paracetamol or ibuprofen.

Do not forget to maintain a healthy diet which should include fruits, vegetables, proteins, fibre rich foods.

Drink lots of water and juices to keep your fluid intake up, particularly if you have a fever.

Stop exercise for at least 10 days and once you recover fully then return to exercise but slowly.

Deep breathing can better lung function and help you stay calm during isolation but consult a doctor.

Practise mindfulness to help cope with the inevitable anxiety around illness and isolation.

Find distractions like reading, watching movies or doing a creative activity as it can keep you away from worries.

Stay connected with friends and family, online or over the phone and monitor your Covid symptoms.

If you live alone, you should arrange for someone to contact you regularly to make sure you do not require help.