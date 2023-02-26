Search icon
5 most beautiful temples in India one should visit in 2023

A few examples of the most beautiful temples in India, and there are many more to discover and explore.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 26, 2023, 02:36 PM IST

India is home to numerous beautiful temples, each with its unique architecture, history, and significance. Here are a few examples of the most beautiful temples in India:

1. Golden Temple in Amritsar

Golden Temple in Amritsar
1/5

The Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, is the most significant temple for the Sikh religion. Its gold-plated exterior, serene lake, and peaceful atmosphere make it one of the most beautiful temples in India.

2. Meenakshi Temple in Madurai

Meenakshi Temple in Madurai
2/5

The Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, is a massive temple complex dedicated to the goddess Meenakshi. Its towering gopurams, or temple towers, are intricately carved and painted in vibrant colors, making it a spectacular sight to behold.

3. Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur

Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur
3/5

The Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the largest and most beautiful temples in India. Its stunning architecture and intricate carvings make it a marvel of Chola architecture.

4. Sun Temple in Konark

Sun Temple in Konark
4/5

The Sun Temple in Konark, Odisha, is a magnificent temple dedicated to the sun god Surya. Its intricate carvings and massive size make it a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most beautiful temples in India.

 

5. Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand

Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand
5/5

The Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand is a sacred temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. Its stunning location in the Himalayas and the breathtaking views surrounding the temple make it one of the most beautiful temples in India.

