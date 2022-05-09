5 foods you should include in diet to help control diabetes

A person diagnosed with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes can manage the blood sugar levels through a healthy diet which is low in fats and carbs.
Even if you have diabetes, you can live a healthy and long life if you choose to eat right. Once a person has been diagnosed with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, it is difficult to be cured completely. However, through a healthy diet, one can manage diabetes or prevent it.
So, whatever you eat, keep one thing in mind - manage your blood sugar levels. It is also important to eat foods that help prevent diabetes complications like heart disease.
1. Fatty fish
Diabetes often leads to heart diseases. So to keep a healthy heart, one should have food rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Fishes like salmon, sardines, herring, anchovies, and mackerel are great sources of the omega-3 fatty acids DHA and EPA. This has a major benefit for heart health.
Getting enough of these good fats on a regular basis is especially important for people with diabetes, who have an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
2. Leafy greens
Green leafy vegetables are extremely nutritious and low in calories and very good for diabetes patients. These vegetables are also very low in digestible carbs, or carbs absorbed by the body, so they will not significantly affect blood sugar levels.
Spinach, kale, and other leafy greens are good sources of many vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C which is required more by diabetes patients.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
3. Eggs
Regular egg consumption may reduce heart disease risk in several ways. Eggs may decrease inflammation, improve insulin sensitivity, increase HDL, that is good cholesterol levels and reduce bad cholesterol. A 2019 study found that eating a high fat, low carb breakfast of eggs could help people with diabetes manage blood sugar levels throughout the day.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
4. Nuts
Most types of nuts contain fiber and are low in net carbs, although some have more than others. Research on a variety of different nuts has shown that regular consumption may reduce inflammation and lower blood sugar and LDL or bad cholesterol levels. Nuts may also help people with diabetes improve their heart health.
(Image Source: Pixabay)
5. Broccoli
Broccoli is one of the most nutritious vegetables that helps prevent many diseases. It has low calories and digestible carbs. It is rich in important nutrients like vitamin C and magnesium. Broccoli may also help manage your blood sugar levels.
One study found that consuming broccoli and sprouts led to a reduction in blood sugar levels in people with diabetes. This is most likely due to the presence of sulforaphane, a chemical in cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and sprouts.
(Image Source: Pixabay)