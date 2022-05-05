Benefits of eating walnuts daily for blood pressure, healthy gut

Photo credit/Pixabay

Walnuts are the fruit of the walnut tree and are a wrinkled, globe-like nut. They have a hard shell that includes the full the walnut inside. This is then cut in half, which is why you view them as flat segments most of the time. Walnuts are most commonly consumed raw or roasted.

Walnuts, like all nuts, are high in fat, but it is mostly in the form of polyunsaturated fats, making them a good vegetarian supply of the important fatty acid omega-3.

Walnuts include significant phytochemicals as well as a high level of polyunsaturated fats, which may help with brain health and function. Omega-3 fatty acids serve a role not only in reducing oxidative stress in the brain, but also in improving brain signalling and neurogenesis.

1.Rich in antioxidants

Antioxidant activity is higher in walnuts than in most other nuts. Vitamin E, melatonin, and plant substances known as polyphenols, which are particularly abundant in the papery skin of walnuts, are responsible for this effect.

2.Omega-3 source

Walnuts have a higher omega-3 fat content than any other nut. Alpha-linolenic acid is an omega-3 lipid found in plants, especially walnuts (ALA). It's an essential fat, which means you must obtain it through your food.

4.Promotes healthy gut

What you consume has a big impact on the composition of your microbiota. One method to boost the health of your microbiota and gut is to eat walnuts.



5.May lower risk of blood pressure

Walnuts may assist those at risk of heart disease lower their blood pressure. Walnuts, when paired with a low-saturated-fat diet, may assist those at risk of cardiovascular disease lower their blood pressure.





Note: Many people are allergic to nuts, thus it is recommended that you have yourself checked for allergies before taking this for health reasons