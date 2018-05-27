Chhaya Kadam has proved to the industry that playing character roles has its own rewards, finds Yogesh Pawar

Films are generally remembered for main characters and the limelight often lingers on actors who play these roles. Yet, every once in a while an actor (or actress) comes along who can play even the tiniest role and still make their mark. Whether in Fandry (Nani), Gour Hari Dastaan (Khadi commission employee), Sairat (Suman Akka), Nude (Akka) or the soon-to-release Redu, she might not play the lead but Chhaya Kadam has proven time and again that she is one such actress.

Compared variously to Smita Patil, Seema Biswas and even a young Usha Nadkarni for her ability to throw herself into the skin of the edgiest characters, directors may be lining up to work with the Dadasaheb Phalke awardee, but that has done little to take away her self-effacing modesty. "I'm very aware of my roots," she says, "My father was a millworker. I grew up in Kalina in a working-class home. Though I played national-level kabaddi while in college I have always been aware of my context and space that gives me so much material to base my characters on."

In the thick of promotions for Redu, she is still basking in the appreciation for her feisty Akka in Nude. "Once I met Lakshmi [nude model at Sir JJ School of Arts for 30 years] and found out how unapologetic she is about what she does and how she doesn't sound like a 'victim' I knew my character's nuance exactly," she says, giving all the credit to her director Ravi Jadhav. "After all this is about his vision and idea."

But being "a director's actress" is something that comes to her from the experience of working on stage under the legend Waman Kendre's baton. "When I was doing the play Zulwa, he'd keep scolding me daily, irrespective of what I did. It got to a point where I began to question whether I knew acting at all. But that challenge made me push harder to get it right, better my craft and grow as an actor."

It is this finesse of craft that once had national awardee Ravi Jadhav think she was a real Kaikadi community woman after watching her in Fandry. "He called my director Nagraj Manjule and asked him if I was actually a villager he'd got to act in the film," she laughs, pointing out how many think of her as a hard-as-nails woman because of the characters she plays. "In reality, I can break down even with the smallest crisis at home," she admits. "These characters I play have helped embolden and strengthen me."

Admitting to being baffled at how formal recognition has still eluded her, she observes, "That has been the fate of so many actors who remain unsung despite their formidable talent." What she lacks in the number of awards and trophies is more than made up for by the audience's reaction. "Its amazing how minutely people watch your work. I was quite shocked when someone asked me about a look my character gives her husband when the groom's family comes to see our daughter for marriage because he agrees to their exorbitant demands."

She brushes off any suggestion that her precision with her craft can make others insecure in a fickle industry. "People who want to work with me will come regardless, and people who have such thoughts don't reach out to me." But doesn't she want to play a character in an urban KJo kind of milieu? "Why not? If someone creates a real character in a real situation in an urban scenario, which challenges me, I will be happy to play it."

While enjoying the attention her work is getting, she also admits to feeling overwhelmed. "It is scary because now, when people know I am playing a character, they come with very high expectations." And we are confident she will continue to wow every single time!