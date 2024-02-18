Search icon
World Book Fair : Poet And Author Irshad Khan Discusses The Power And Potency Of Poetry In His Books

World Book Fair 2024: At the World Book Fair in New Delhi, renowned poet and author Irshad Khan captivates audiences with his profound insights into the transformative power of poetry. Through his engaging discussion, Khan delves into the rich tapestry of emotions and experiences woven into his literary works, highlighting the potency of poetry as a medium for self-expression and societal reflection. Audiences are transported on a journey of words, as Khan eloquently explores the universal themes of love, loss, and resilience that resonate deeply with readers worldwide. His presence at the fair enriches the literary landscape, inspiring both seasoned bibliophiles and aspiring writers alike.

