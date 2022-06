WB: Family members of Singer KK arrive in Kolkata

Family members of Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK on June 01 arrived in Kolkata. Singer KK passed away on May 31 after a live performance in the city. His body is kept at Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) Hospital from where it will be taken to Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital (SSKM) Hospital.