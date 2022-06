Vice President Naidu meets President of Senegal at Presidential Palace in Dakar

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on June 02 (local time) met the President of Senegal, Macky Sall at Presidential Palace in Dakar. Vice President Naidu is on a three-nation tour to Gabon, Senegal, and Qatar. Vice-President Naidu’s visit to Senegal is the second leg of his tour. He was received by the Foreign Minister of Senegal and the Ambassador of India to Senegal on his arrival.