Shocking! Passenger Attacks Indigo Pilot Over Flight Delay In Delhi!

Passenger Attacks Indigo Pilot: A pilot was assaulted by a passenger on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa over a flight delay. The pictures of the incident went viral on social media, showing a man in yellow attacking the pilot. The incident happened when the pilot was making an announcement about the flight status in the passenger cabin. The morning flight scheduled for January 14 at 7:40 a.m. was delayed and departed at 6 p.m. Reportedly, the pilot-in-command has filed a complaint of unruly behavior with an internal committee constituted by the airline. Notably, Delhi and parts of North India are experiencing poor weather due to a cold wave, stranding thousands of passengers at airports.

