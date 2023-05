Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident

Popular TV actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay breathed her last on May 23 after she met with a car accident. The incident took place in Himachal Pradesh where she was traveling along with her fiance. Vaibhavi Upadhyay was known for playing the role of Jasmine in the TV show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.