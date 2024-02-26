Who Was Fazil Khan Indian Journalist Killed In New York Fire Caused By E-Bike Battery

Who Was Fazil Khan ? Indian Journalist Killed In New York Fire Caused By E-Bike Battery An Indian national has died in a fire that broke out at a New York City apartment building in Harlem on Friday (Feb 23). The Indian Embassy in New York identified the man as 27-year-old Fazil Khan, adding that officials were in touch with his friends and family.