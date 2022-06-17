Protesters burn trains, damage public properties at Danapur railway station in Patna

mid ongoing protests over the recently announced ‘Agnipath’ scheme, protesters on June 17 at Danapur railway station, Patna burnt trains and damaged, cycles, benches and bikes. Stalls were thrown on the railway tracks. Patna DM Dr Chandrashekhar Singh, speaking on the matter said, “We will take strict action; won't comment on the matter as it's sensitive but agitation in this manner, of damaging public properties, is not right. Around 5 people arrested. No major injuries to police/passengers. Security to be increased.”