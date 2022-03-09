Northeast Frontier Railway installs first-ever smart automatic coach washing plant in Guwahati

Northeast Frontier Railway on March 09 installed its first-ever smart automatic coach washing plant at Kamakhya Coach Maintenance Depot in Guwahati. The plant has multistage cleaning facility, provides an efficient and cost-effective technique for outer body cleaning. “The plant uses 300 litres of water and out of which 240 litres is the recycled water,” said Sabysache De, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), NF Railway.