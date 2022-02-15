Manipur Polls: Priyanka Gandhi promises to address irrigation issues if elected to power

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on February 15 addressed a virtual rally in poll-bound Manipur. While addressing the rally, she promised that the Congress party will pay full attention to irrigation in the state if elected to power. “The Chief Minister who is today is not listening to your voice, if our government comes, we will pay full attention to irrigation,” she said. Elections will be held from 28 February to 5 March in two phases to elect 60 members of the Manipur Legislative Assembly.