Lord Shiva was worshipped in Gyanvapi before 2001: BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal

While speaking about the Gyanvapi Mosque survey, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brijmohan Agrawal on May 17 in Chhattisgarh, said that Lord Shiva was worshipped in Gyanvapi before 2001. He also said that Congress should take a clear stand on the matter after the discovery of the ‘Shivling’ during the survey. “Due to appeasement politics, Congress' PV Narasimha Rao government brought bill (Places of Worship Act). Lord Shiva was worshipped in Gyanvapi before 2001 but due to that bill, ‘Namaz’ started happening. Even today 'Nandi Maharaj' sits in front of mosque,” the BJP leader said.