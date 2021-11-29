{"id":"2921690","source":"DNA","title":"Loktak Lake: Serene destination in Manipur for nature lovers ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Loktak Lake is among the most picturesque destinations in Manipur. The freshwater lake is also famous for floating islands called ‘Phumdis’. Unique floating restaurants can be found around the lake. Lucky tourists might get a chance to spot Sangai Deer at Keibul Lamjao National Park near Loktak Lake. ","summary":"Loktak Lake is among the most picturesque destinations in Manipur. The freshwater lake is also famous for floating islands called ‘Phumdis’. Unique floating restaurants can be found around the lake. Lucky tourists might get a chance to spot Sangai Deer at Keibul Lamjao National Park near Loktak Lake. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-loktak-lake-serene-destination-in-manipur-for-nature-lovers-2921690","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/29/1007507-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2911_SS_DNA_ANI_STORY_14.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1638189902","publish_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 06:15 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 06:15 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921690"}